Even in a sport known for controversial hits, the way Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele leveled Jake Evans Wednesday night infuriated both casual fans and Evans’s Montreal Canadiens teammates, who called it “disgusting” and promised to make life “miserable” for Scheifele in their second-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The hit, which left Evans lying motionless on the ice before he was taken off on a stretcher, came after an empty-net goal in the final minute of the Canadiens’ 5-3 victory in Game 1 in Winnipeg. Evans had just scored on a wraparound from behind the Jets’ vacant net when Scheifele, coming in at full speed, skated into the 25-year old forward, who hit his head as he fell to the ice. Players gathered in a scrum around him, with Nikolaj Ehlers shielding Evans from the traffic.

Evans, who gave a thumbs-up as he was taken off, was not hospitalized and reportedly was with the Canadiens at their hotel. Scheifele received a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct, with Montreal Coach Dominique Ducharme expecting further punishment from the league. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that it would convene a hearing Thursday, with Game 2 set for Friday night. Because it is not an in-person hearing, the maximum suspension would be for five games.

“I think it’s pretty obvious they’re going to look at the incident,” Ducharme said (via ESPN), “and we’re confident that the league is going to make the right decision.”

Evans’s teammates were furious; Jesperi Kotkaniemi called the play “disgusting.”

“It was a dirty hit,” Joel Edmundson said, “but the league’s going to take care of it. If he gets back in the series, we’re going to make his life miserable.”

