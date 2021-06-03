Evans, who gave a thumbs-up as he was taken off, was not hospitalized and reportedly was with the Canadiens at their hotel. Scheifele received a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct, with Montreal Coach Dominique Ducharme expecting further punishment from the league. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that it would convene a hearing Thursday, with Game 2 set for Friday night. Because it is not an in-person hearing, the maximum suspension would be for five games.
“I think it’s pretty obvious they’re going to look at the incident,” Ducharme said (via ESPN), “and we’re confident that the league is going to make the right decision.”
Evans’s teammates were furious; Jesperi Kotkaniemi called the play “disgusting.”
“It was a dirty hit,” Joel Edmundson said, “but the league’s going to take care of it. If he gets back in the series, we’re going to make his life miserable.”
