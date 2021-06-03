Osaka, who is both immensely famous and famously introverted, is facing a year when she will be under intense scrutiny. Before withdrawing, she was trying to win her first French Open and is expected to attempt the same at Wimbledon. She has a U.S. Open title to defend, and the Olympics are in her home country of Japan. She has also been a vocal activist in the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing the names of police shooting victims on her masks during last year’s U.S. Open.