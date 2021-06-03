But that included only one of his four strikeouts, when Davidson, the Braves’ starter, swung through a low slider in the third. The Braves swung at 43 of his 79 total pitches in 5 ⅓ frames, yet finished with only nine whiffs. Five were on his slider, a 25 percent whiff rate on the 20 he threw, helping the Braves turn hard outs into production toward the end of his outing. In 2019, when Corbin was far sharper than he’s been this season, the whiff rate on his slider was 51.4 percent. In 2018, the season that earned him a six-year, $140 million contract with Washington, it was 53.1, making his slider one of the league’s best put-away pitches.