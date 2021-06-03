Under Brooks, the Wizards’ defense hovered around the lower tier in the league. The franchise’s winning percentage deadened at .469 (183-207 overall). His winning percentage was slightly worse than that of his predecessor, Randy Wittman, who also won more playoff games in fewer chances. But by rallying from irrelevance in this turbulent season and advancing to the playoffs, reaching the yearly goal shared by his boss, Brooks gave the Wizards a chance. Now Leonsis will have to decide whether that’s good enough.