The first step on this uncertain path came Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, and while the display was underwhelming, it was good enough to eke out a 1-0 victory over Honduras on substitute Jordan Siebatcheu’s 89th-minute goal.
The Americans advanced to Sunday’s final against Mexico or Costa Rica in the new regional tournament, which falls three months before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup begins.
This match was a preview of what the Americans should expect when they have to travel to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to San Salvador and to other soccer hotspots in Central America and the Caribbean, where the conditions are not as welcoming as Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.
“This game is exactly what we needed, when you think about the level of competition, the competitiveness of the game,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Some of these guys have never seen that before” at the senior international level.
“This is what it’s going to be like in qualifying,” midfielder Sebastian Lletget said. “It’s a grind.”
Fielding the youngest lineup in official competition in 14 years, the Americans were almost drawn into a penalty kick tiebreaker. (There’s no extra time in the semifinals.) But Siebatcheu, a 25-year-old forward making his fourth appearance, drove a seven-yard header into the top of the net following John Brooks’s chip and Weston McKennie’s headed cross.
“That’s why we put Jordan on [11 minutes earlier] because we know he is a force on crosses and battles in the penalty box,” Berhalter said. “He gave us the edge we needed.”
It was a grueling match, one that featured several scares for the United States. It featured Christian Pulisic, who, five days earlier, had helped Chelsea win the Champions League. He couldn’t find a rhythm and didn’t have enough touches on the ball as Honduras often pressured him with two players, a tactic that he will see in every World Cup qualifier.
The game also included the hallmarks of Concacaf soccer: theatrics and time-wasting, biting tackles and pure chaos.
“For a lot of the guys, it’s our first experience and real taste of what Concacaf is going to be like,” McKennie said. “We could’ve easily lost our heads. It was a good game to test our mentality.”
The U.S. lineup wasn’t at full strength, but it was very close. Midfielder Tyler Adams was on the bench recovering from a back injury and center back Aaron Long is out for the long term with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.
Otherwise, Berhalter started a lineup with club affiliations that U.S. supporters could’ve only dreamed about a few years ago: Manchester City (Zack Steffen), Chelsea (Pulisic), Juventus (McKennie), Barcelona (Sergiño Dest) and Borussia Dortmund (Gio Reyna).
There were also starters representing Wolfsburg, Fulham and Werder Bremen, and the bench included 10 players who toiled in European first-division circuits this past season, including Siebatcheu (Switzerland).
It all looked good on paper, but the average age of the starters was 23 years 8 months. And for the most part, the core had not played together much since each rose to prominence on the club level. Furthermore, most of the matches the past three years have been friendlies.
Honduras could not match the U.S. player credentials, but the Catrachos have qualified for two of the past three World Cups. And tussles between Concacaf’s top teams in official competitions are almost always compelling.
Honduras took the game to the United States at the start and had the upper hand on several occasions.
Among the lessons learned by the United States was the importance of finishing early opportunities. In the 10th minute, Reyna flashed spectacular footwork in beating three defenders in the box and pulling Luis Lopez off his line but missed a sure goal from eight yards.
The Americans were fortunate in the 27th minute. Steffen misjudged a flighted ball. Alberth Elis headed it toward the empty target. Josh Sargent beat Anthony Lozano to the ball and nodded it off the goal line before both of them crashed into the back of the net. A mad scramble, penalty kick claim and scuffle followed.
At the other end, Lopez made a fine save on Sargent’s header and stuffed Pulisic’s angled bid.
Six minutes after intermission, Steffen atoned for his first-half gaffe — and rescued his faltering back line — by making a kick save on Lozano cruising in alone on a counterattack.
Though things were not going well in a second half interrupted by numerous stoppages, Berhalter did not make any changes until the 78th minute. “We felt like [a goal] was going to come, so we didn’t want to change much,“Berhalter said.
One of his first moves, though, decided the outcome as Siebatcheu recorded his first U.S. goal.
“These are the games that count, the games that matter,” Steffen said. “There is pressure and there are things on the line. We need more games like this.”