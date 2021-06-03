“This is the first year where I feel like I kind of have two feet in the door so to speak,” Heincke said Wednesday. “The last five years, I feel like I’ve had one foot in the door and have been clawing my way to try to make the team. Having a two-year contract, I feel a little sense of security, but it doesn’t change the way I approach the game or approach practice. I go out there and try to get better every day and see what happens.”