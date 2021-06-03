Rivera walks easily around practice, rarely barking as he did last summer, apparently confident that the team he is building might be as deep and talented as any seen here in years. While he still doesn’t have a potential franchise quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the free agent replacement for Alex Smith, acts as if he has been here for 10 seasons, coaching receivers on an offense he is still learning and lofting nearly perfect throws to all parts of the field. There are more potential playmakers, a deeper offensive line and a defense that is quickly becoming one of the league’s best.