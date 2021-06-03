The fields have been rebuilt, raised and covered with a shimmering layer of fresh sod, crowned high for the rain to roll away. Practices have moved with such swift precision that Coach Ron Rivera canceled a week of workouts as a reward for efficiency. Things are so smooth it’s almost boring.
It’s been some time since Washington has had offseason workouts like these: calm, peaceful and free of drama or disaster. For many franchises, easy offseason workouts without calamity are normal; for this one, it’s jarring. But it’s also a sign that, at least on the field, Washington has finally emerged from a long, dark period.
Two years ago, linebacker Reuben Foster, a player in whom the previous regime had placed a lot of hope, crumbled to the ground on his first play of the first OTA, his knee shredded and his career all but over. Not long after, star left tackle Trent Williams began an 11-month holdout that dragged through the summer and fall before his ultimate trade to San Francisco during the 2020 draft.
Last spring’s camps were canceled because of the pandemic, and when the team finally did start practices, in an awkward, restricted summer training camp, the organization was buried in chaos, having stripped away its longtime nickname and replaced it with a temporary moniker that felt almost as awkward as the weirdness of the tents on their fields. Then, just as everyone started to get acclimated to the new name, Rivera dropped the news that he would be undergoing half a season of cancer treatments.
Now, after a tumultuous season of upheaval and quarterback quandaries, with the strangest of NFC East titles having been won, Washington appears to have entered into an almost trouble-free period — at least on the field. The difference from the past is obvious.
Rivera walks easily around practice, rarely barking as he did last summer, apparently confident that the team he is building might be as deep and talented as any seen here in years. While he still doesn’t have a potential franchise quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the free agent replacement for Alex Smith, acts as if he has been here for 10 seasons, coaching receivers on an offense he is still learning and lofting nearly perfect throws to all parts of the field. There are more potential playmakers, a deeper offensive line and a defense that is quickly becoming one of the league’s best.
“I think the thing that is happening is that we are getting things done that we need to get done,” Rivera said in a post-practice video news conference on Wednesday.
He raved about the “interaction” between players and coaches, said he was pleased with the team’s “attentiveness,” and liked the way older players where offering advice to rookies.
“It’s exciting when you see that happening with the veteran players and the young players,” he said.
The practices are voluntary, and yet almost every player has come, something that hasn’t happened on other NFL teams this spring. Even potential controversies have fizzled. Defensive end Chase Young, the team’s best player and last season’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has spent the past two weeks in Florida with his own trainer, yet no one seems upset. Safety Landon Collins recently extinguished any concerns about his future role as he returns from an Achilles injury. Star guard Brandon Scherff is starting on his second franchise tag but refuses to complain about Rivera not having given him a long-term contract.
He even used one of Rivera’s favorite sayings “be where your feet are,” to explain his apparent contentment.
Of course, peace has always been a fleeting concept around this franchise, and things will not remain this pleasant. They never do for NFL teams. Injuries will come, as will challenges and frustrations. Findings from attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation into a culture of harassment during the two decades Daniel Snyder has owned the team should soon be made public in some form. Snyder may face league discipline. The coming months are certain to bring headlines not unlike those from previous years.
But two weeks of quiet OTAs also show the foundation of what also might be a new period for Washington, one with a team filled with promising young players, and a sense of hope that every day won’t be spent throwing bandages over crises that never seem to stop.