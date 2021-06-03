He reiterated, “Those aren’t the reasons,” and soon said, “The reason we’re doing this is because [his wife] Mickie and I have decided the journey’s gonna be over in a year, and we’re gonna go after it as hard as we can, and then we’ll be a part of Duke’s continuing journey … for as long as we’re around.”
He described the decision process as having begun “six or eight weeks” ago, and he said he and Mickie had “gotten away” to discuss the possibility, even as he also said, “You know, Mickie and I are in our 70s, so it’s not like it’s the first time we’ve talked about it.”
They reached their decision, then met with their entire family, then had a process Mike Krzyzewski described as, “You know, when you make a decision, there’s an implementation. How do you implement it?”
As implemented with the Duke administration, he would coach another season, and then he would cede the throne to Jon Scheyer, Krzyzewski’s former player from 2006-10 and his assistant in a rising capacity for the past eight seasons.
The ceremony to fete a coach who has remained at one place for 41 seasons thus far began with fanfare, Krzyzewski taking the dais clapping to music as the audience, including his family members and current players, clapped along. It featured remarks from Duke President Vincent Price, who called it “difficult to find the right words to express what Mike Krzyzewski has meant to Duke University,” outgoing athletic director Kevin White, who predicted that “a comparable run will never recur,” and incoming athletic director Nina King, who spoke of Krzyzewski knowing “thousands of individuals on a deeply personal level.”
“I just want to tell you,” Krzyzewski said near the beginning, “I’ve been a lucky guy, a really lucky guy.” He went through his own biography through those who believed in him, including the athletic director who hired him in March 1980, Tom Butters, and retained him when the sharks swam nearby after three opening seasons at 38-47.
Five national championships and 12 Final Four berths later, he did field a question by saying, “I always felt that you would know when to stop if you weren’t ready to do all the things necessary to do what you do.” It had “never been a question” that he didn’t mind the tasks of coaching, he said, and said of his wife, “She will tell you how much I (still) watch tape.”
But, he said, “I want to use some of the things that I have to prepare for, that time, with them (grandchildren). I want to see Quin’s games. I want to see John David win in Ninja.” He wants to “live a little bit through them,” and he said of the array of coaching tasks, “I’m not ready to do all that.”
“That doesn’t mean I hate recruiting,” he said. “I just want to use that time better. I want to allocate that time better in my life.”
Duke’s most recent season, a 13-11 hardship that wound up with a first omission from the NCAA tournament since 1995, had been “the hardest year for a lot of people,” he said, but said, “You didn’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction for that, and we didn’t.”
He said of the aftermath coming in 2022, “I’m gonna run motion offense. Motion offense for me is making reads. Being adaptable.”
Before that, he’ll have one more season, and he stressed the importance of the kind of succession present in his handing-off to Scheyer and his fellow mainstay from the 2010 national championship team, assistant Nolan Smith. “If you do not have anybody that can take command,” Krzyzewski said, “you’re in trouble. And we do.”
He told of handing the United States men’s national team job to Gregg Popovich in 2016, and how they, as military men (Army and Air Force), understood the importance of succession. “It’s not done a lot (in general life),” he said. “In the military, it’s done all the time.”
“My main wish for (Scheyer),” Krzyzewski joked, “is not to replicate my first three years. Although Nina, maybe it would be a time for great belief (as Butters showed to Krzyzewski), at that time.”
Looking to a 2021-22 season sure to be rich in ceremony and meaning, he said, “We’re gonna try to return this place into being what it’s supposed to be, and then we’re going to be able to walk away to another part of what we’ll be doing.” And he addressed Duke students with, “Come back in August, man. We’re gonna be ready and you be ready, and let’s see what happens. Let’s see what the hell happens.”
