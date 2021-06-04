That could mean paltry payoffs, similar to the 2015 Belmont Stakes. That year, American Pharoah sealed his Triple Crown quest at 3-5 odds, with second-choice Frosted (4-1) coming in second. Keen Ice, at 17-1, came in third and Mubtaahij, at 14-1, came in fourth. Despite the two long shots filling out the exotics, the $2 exacta paid $13.60, the $2 trifecta paid $109.50 (equivalent to $27.38 on a 50-cent ticket) and the $1 superfecta paid $285.00 (equivalent to $28.50 on a 10-cent ticket). The prospect of such modest returns means we need to be diligent with our selections to keep the costs down.
The front part of this exotics strategy will focus on Rock Your World, Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie, with those horses listed in order of preference. Those three horses have already shown the speed necessary to compete here, and are bred to sustain the 12-furlong distance for the first time.
Rock Your World is 3 for 4 as a 3-year-old, with wins in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby and the Pasadena Stakes, the former earning him a flashy 102 Brisnet final speed figure, just one point under par for Belmont Stakes winners. His trainer, John Sadler, has rewarded bettors with a positive return on investment in 2021, both overall and also with his graded-stakes mounts. His jockey, Joel Rosario, has a positive return on investment in routes this year. Those connections, plus his speed and breeding, make Rock Your World a win contender.
Essential Quality, besides boasting two triple-digit speed figures in six career starts, is the son of Tapit, a sire whose 10 descendants that have raced in the Belmont Stakes since 2013 have hit the board seven times.
Hot Rod Charlie has two triple-digit final speed figures and also descends from Belmont-worthy stock via his sire, Oxbow, runner-up of the 2013 Belmont Stakes.
For place, show and fourth-place slots consider those three plus France Go de Ina and Overtook, two descendants of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin. Overtook was sired by Curlin, while France Go de Ina traces his lineage to the stud horse via his dam, Dreamy Blues. Curlin has sired Palace Malice (the 2013 Belmont Stakes winner), Exaggerator (the 2016 Preakness winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up) and Good Magic (the 2018 Kentucky Derby runner-up).
I’d recommend avoiding Rombauer in this race. The Preakness winner set career highs in pace rating (speed to the half-mile mark) and final speed rating in that effort, a pattern that usually signals a downturn in a horse’s next race, especially when that arrives just a few weeks after the career-best performance.
Here’s how I will be betting the exacta, trifecta and superfecta on Saturday.
Exacta strategy ($15)
$5 Exacta 7-2
$4 Exacta 2-7
$3 Exacta 2,7 with 4
Only No. 2 Essential Quality, No. 7 Rock Your World and No. 4 Hot Rod Charlie are used here.
Trifecta strategy ($12)
$1 trifecta: 2,7 with 2,4,7 with 2,4,5,7,8
This adds No. 5 France Go de Ina and No. 8 Overtook in the show position. Those horses are also used in the superfecta strategy.
Superfecta strategy ($22)
$1 super 7 with 2,4 with 2,4 with 5,8
50-cent 7 with 2,4,5,8 with 2,4,5,8 with 2,4,5,8
10-cent super 7 with 2,4,5,8 with 2,4,5,8 with ALL