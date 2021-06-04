That could mean paltry payoffs, similar to the 2015 Belmont Stakes. That year, American Pharoah sealed his Triple Crown quest at 3-5 odds, with second-choice Frosted (4-1) coming in second. Keen Ice, at 17-1, came in third and Mubtaahij, at 14-1, came in fourth. Despite the two long shots filling out the exotics, the $2 exacta paid $13.60, the $2 trifecta paid $109.50 (equivalent to $27.38 on a 50-cent ticket) and the $1 superfecta paid $285.00 (equivalent to $28.50 on a 10-cent ticket). The prospect of such modest returns means we need to be diligent with our selections to keep the costs down.