The Lakers’ three straight losses revealed the depth of their reliance upon Davis, who was an integral part of their 2020 title push but was often overshadowed by James. Offensively, Los Angeles was so desperate for spacing without Davis that Coach Frank Vogel benched starting center Andre Drummond in Game 6. Defensively, the Lakers bled points everywhere without last year’s runner-up for defensive player of the year. Drummond and Marc Gasol were too slow laterally to contain Phoenix’s guards, and the Lakers’ smaller lineups lacked the necessary discipline to protect both the paint and the three-point line.