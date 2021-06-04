Scherzer pushed through 7⅔ innings on 108 pitches, yielding one run on five hits and striking out nine. He was relieved by Daniel Hudson, who allowed a leadoff double to Rhys Hoskins in the ninth but was bailed out when pinch runner Travis Jankowski leaked between second and third on a ball in the dirt and was tagged out by catcher Alex Avila, who pump-faked his way across the diamond. The Nationals caught a break.
Well before that, when the sun still dried the stadium, Scherzer began his outing by retiring the first six batters he faced. Not to be outdone, Wheeler retired his first nine. With their earliest pitches, it was clear each pitcher would shrink the game from inches to centimeters. Scherzer paired his fastball with a rush of sliders. Wheeler’s fastball hummed in the high-90s.
It was then a matter of who could get that extra hit, of who would make one fewer mistake, of who could last longer before the bullpen stirred. It was a pitchers’ duel, full stop. It just took a short break in the fourth. Then another, a bit later on, for Soto’s bat.
Trea Turner gave the Nationals’ their first base runner with a leadoff walk in the fourth. He moved to second on Josh Harrison’s chopper and stayed there once Soto struck out looking on 98-mph heat. But Turner got moving when Josh Bell poked a high-and-tight fastball to shallow left. Andrew McCutchen closed in, eyeing the 69-mph blooper, but couldn’t reach it. Turner scored. Bell made it to second.
In the bottom half, after he completed three innings on 27 pitches, Scherzer’s command slipped. He fell behind 2-0 to three of the six Phillies who stepped in. He yielded a leadoff hit to Jean Segura, Segura stole second, and once Hoskins swung through a 1-2 slider, J.T. Realmuto punched Segura in with a lined single up the middle.
Scherzer mostly picked on a lineup that was without right fielder Bryce Harper (bruised left wrist) and shortstop Didi Gregorius (right elbow impingement). But it capitalized when offered a small window. Scherzer has been ambushed on a lot of first and second pitches this season. He also entered with 11 homers on his season line.
To curb both trends and keep the Phillies (26-30) from pouncing on him early, Scherzer worked the inside edges with his fastball. That led to quick outs with Odúbel Herrera and Hoskins in the first. It set up his slider to both right- and left-handed hitters and a change-up that fades away from lefties. And in his second meetings with Alec Bohm, Ronald Torreyes and Wheeler and his third meeting with Herrera, he kept firing pitches to Avila’s mitt. He struck out each of them — using a slider and three fastballs — before Soto stepped in against Wheeler in the sixth.
The homer was a laser into the left field seats, and it came with a hint of drama. Soto lingered by the batter’s box to stare down Wheeler before trotting the bases. Then he looked at Wheeler while jogging down the third base line, then again after crossing home plate, taking a peek back over his shoulder. Wheeler recorded five more outs until he was hooked for José Alvarado in the eighth. Alvarado got Soto to pop up a 100-mph fastball, and he picked off Turner to cool a threat.
By then, though, the night rested on Scherzer’s arm. He plunked Realmuto with two down in the sixth, but Avila threw him out trying to steal second. Scherzer avoided damage after a one-out double by McCutchen in the seventh. He started the eighth, struck out Matt Joyce with a change-up and then beat Herrera with a full-count change-up, inducing a routine flyout to center. Then Hudson and Brad Hand notched the final four outs, with Jankowski chipping in.
To climb from last place in the National League East, Washington will need most of its roster to play a lot better. But sometimes, on nights such as this, the math is far simpler. Sometimes the ace, the guy nearing his 37th birthday, steps on the mound and handcuffs the other team. And sometimes he has a partner, a 22-year-old star, who rips one swing — just one of the 129 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday — and that’s enough.
