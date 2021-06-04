Then, Fedde was scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday. But that game was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. And while that pushes Fedde’s start, at least until Friday, Martinez was adamant about giving him some time to ramp up before starting in the majors again. Fedde will be the long-term plug for Strasburg’s spot, as he was for the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May. He’s just not ready yet.