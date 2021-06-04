But the curious case of the Sunday starter is notable because it is curious in the first place. Since Strasburg is on the 10-day injured list with nerve irritation in his neck — and promises to be there a while — there’s a rotation void that should be easy to address. The catch, though, is that Erick Fedde is still working off the coronavirus-related IL, Voth was made a reliever this spring, and the Nationals’ 40-man pitching depth is, well, not exactly deep at the moment. This was a preseason possibility that’s come to life.
On paper, the 40-man options are Rogelio Armenteros, Ben Braymer and Seth Romero. Yet Armenteros, claimed over the winter for this very scenario, was set back by shoulder soreness this spring; Romero is in West Palm Beach, Fla., rehabbing a stress fracture in his ribs; and Braymer is away from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings because of “family issues,” according to Nationals manager Dave Martinez. That’s why Martinez was short on answers when asked Thursday morning if he had any clarity with his Sunday plans.
“No I don’t. We’re still talking through it. We’re going to figure out," Martinez said at Truist Park in Atlanta, before the Nationals fell, 5-1, to the Braves. “We got a day off on Monday, which [means it] can possibly be a bullpen day. But we’ll figure it out when it comes. I can tell you now that Fedde will not pitch on Sunday, even though we thought about if everything goes well, he could possibly come back and pitch in the bullpen.”
Then, Fedde was scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday. But that game was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. And while that pushes Fedde’s start, at least until Friday, Martinez was adamant about giving him some time to ramp up before starting in the majors again. Fedde will be the long-term plug for Strasburg’s spot, as he was for the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May. He’s just not ready yet.
If that leads to a nod for Voth or Espino, it wouldn’t be the first time this year. Espino threw 4 ⅓ innings of a spot start on April 18, the day Strasburg went to the IL with right shoulder inflammation. He has since made 10 relief appearances and has a 2.12 ERA. Voth, a depth starter until this season, started a resumed game with the Cincinnati Reds on May 26 and threw 36 pitches. He has bounced between long and short relief, and is good for around 50 pitches if necessary. Both he and Espino are capable of taking two trips through an opposing order.
But if the Nationals want a starter, and don’t went to spend Sunday taxing their pen, they do have an open 40-man roster spot to add one. That assumes Armenteros is not quite on their radar, even after allowing one run in five innings in his last start for the Red Wings. If he stays on schedule, he will pitch before the Nationals’ series finale in Philadelphia.
Who would be on schedule from Rochester’s rotation? Enter old friend Jefry Rodriguez.
The 27-year-old rose through the Nationals’ system, then went to the Cleveland Indians in the trade to acquire catcher Yan Gomes in November 2018. He returned this winter on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Once there, he was slowed by arm soreness but still made his Red Wings debut on May 7. He first threw ⅔ of an inning, then three innings, then 3 ⅓, then three again, then five on Tuesday, showing that Washington wants to build him up to starting.
And there may be no time like the present. Rodriguez is a safer pick to moonlight than fast-tracking a prospect who has never pitched above Class AAA.
As a rookie, Rodriguez made eight starts for the Nationals in 2018, finishing with a 6.75 ERA in 38 ⅔ innings. He then started eight more games for the Indians in 2019, when his average fastball velocity dipped to 93.5, and had a 4.74 ERA in 42 ⅔ innings. Then Rodriguez’s Tuesday outing was his best of 2021: five innings, two hits, one earned run and eighth strikeouts. Rodriguez throws a fastball, curveball and change-up.
What the Nationals do know is that Max Scherzer will pitch Friday and Joe Ross on Saturday. Not knowing a starter from four or three days out is normal business across a 162-game season. But not having clear options, should the club rule out a bullpen game, is a bit more precarious.