Organizers on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High hoped periodic announcements in the stadium would persuade fans to refrain from using such language. Regional and international governing bodies had stepped up efforts to eradicate it from stadiums, turning to social media campaigns and threats of ejection and game forfeiture.
No such luck. Throughout the match, fans yelled a homophobic Spanish word when the Costa Rican goalkeeper smashed the ball upfield. Concacaf, the regional soccer authority that runs the tournament, said security ejected several fans in the first half for using the word.
In second-half stoppage time, referee Bryan Lopez Castellanos briefly halted play because of an another incident. Players gestured toward the fans, moving their arms up and down in an attempt to quiet them.
On the giant video board, a stark message flashed: “Concacaf Anti-Discrimination Protocol Step 1”
The PA announcer warned the crowd that continued problems could result in the players being pulled off the field and the match being abandoned. Things calmed down enough for the scoreless 90 minutes to end and a penalty kick tiebreaker to ensue. Mexico prevailed, 5-4, setting up a championship showdown with the United States on Sunday ― and another challenge for organizers to educate and police such language.
Typically, misbehavior at sporting events involves fights among fans and objects being tossed onto the field. Since fans were welcomed back to U.S. stadiums and arenas in large numbers after coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted, players have been subjected to items being thrown at them and fans have been arrested for running onto the field or court.
The chant at Mexican soccer games goes back many years. And after dragging their feet on the issue, Mexican officials are making greater efforts to stamp it out.
“Paying for a ticket doesn’t allow you to discriminate [against] someone,” Mexican Football Federation President Yon De Luisa told Yahoo Sports last month.
The federation unveiled a video campaign, featuring current and former players and other popular figures, asking fans to refrain. It also warned that resulting penalties could cost Mexico a World Cup berth.
Since 2017, FIFA, soccer’s international authority, has had a three-step procedure to deal with what it calls “discriminatory incidents” in its tournaments. Two years ago, the organization encouraged all governing bodies to follow its lead and implement the same policies.
The first step is to the halt the match. The second, if necessary, is to send the players to the locker rooms and, if all else fails, call off the game. If a World Cup home qualifier were abandoned, a team could end up forfeiting points and falling in the standings.
At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, however, FIFA did not implement its three-step policy when the chant was used during Mexico’s opening match. Instead, the Mexican federation was fined $10,000, and Mexican players turned to social media to encourage better behavior.
Soccer’s biggest problem over the years has been racial abuse from fans. Some targeted Black players have refused to continue playing and teams have been forced to play in empty stadiums.
Lately, though, the sport has begun to fight back. Last fall, a player for the second-division Phoenix Rising was suspended for directing a homophobic slur at San Diego’s Collin Martin, who is gay. Although they were leading the match 3-1 when the incident occurred, San Diego players walked off the field in protest and forfeited.
In the buildup to the Nations League — an inaugural competition culminating with the semifinals and final in Denver — Concacaf went on the offensive with a campaign called “What’s Wrong Is Wrong.” In it, Concacaf asked fans to, “cease a chant that is offensive, has no place in football and risks making members of the LGBT+ community feel excluded from the sport.”
“Our aim is to educate and inform fans that even if their intention is not to offend, this chant does offend many people and has no place in the game,” Victor Montagliani, Concacaf’s president and a FIFA vice president, said in a statement. “The Mexican Football Federation have themselves made it very clear that they want their fans to cease this chant and leave it in the past.”
Before the Nations League semifinals, a video explaining the three-step protocol was shown in the stadium. There were no known incidents during the day’s first match between the United States and Honduras. In the nightcap, however, the chant was audible in the first half and grew more intense in the second.
With time running out, Lopez Castellanos delayed the game three minutes and the PA announcer explained what was happening. Fans booed. It seemed as though he might pull the players off the field, but amid the chaotic scene he ended regulation and commenced the tiebreaker.
Organizers are hoping fans have gotten the message ahead of Sunday’s final. But with Mexico and the United States rekindling a heated rivalry and a trophy at stake, the sport could face a fresh set of headaches.
Read more on soccer: