“Now I can actually see the ball land,” Fowler said after shooting a 3-under 69 that left him three shots off Collin Morikawa’s lead at the PGA event in Dublin, Ohio.
The five-time PGA winner, whose on-course fortunes have turned for the worse in recent years, told reporters that he has “always struggled with seeing more than, say, 150 yards.”
“It’s not enough to where I really wanted to try going to Lasik [surgery] or anything like that,” Fowler said. “I’ve always been able to see up-close fine, I don’t have any problem with that. The only time I start to struggle with some depth perception is in low-light situations, so early morning or as the sun’s going down. And so I just wanted to try another option before going to Lasik down the road.”
Fowler began playing competitively in sunglasses last month, but he didn’t enjoy noticeably positive results right away. He missed the cut at both the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson, at which point he had tumbled all the way down to 128th in the world rankings, his lowest perch in more than 11 years. That continued a steady slide, dating back to a win at the 2019 Phoenix Open. Fowler was eighth in the world then, but has he not won since while missing the cut 13 times.
In fact, entering the PGA Championship two weeks ago, Fowler had not had so much as a top-10 finish at an official PGA event since January 2020. However, he then managed an eighth-place finish at Kiawah, where his sunglasses did not appear quite so out of place amid sunny conditions in South Carolina.
Also wearing shades that week was Phil Mickelson, who attracted all sorts of attention as he turned back the clock and won his first major title in eight years, in the process becoming the oldest player to ever win a men’s Grand Slam event. Unlike Fowler, Mickelson has been wearing sunglasses on the course since last summer, when he said he first tried them out to protect the area around his eyes after undergoing a facial treatment.
“I liked it,” Mickelson said in August. “They didn’t move around on my face when I was swinging. I went out and played with them, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll give it a try.’ So that’s kind of where it started. And then my eyes were much more relaxed at the end of the day, they weren’t squinting the whole time.”
Fowler has shared concerns about his vision at least as far back as 2014, when he said at the British Open, “My eyes are very sensitive.” At the 2020 Masters, he bemoaned a first-round triple bogey at the 12th hole after he teed off instead of waiting for a halt in play amid dusky conditions. “I don’t see very well far away,” he said at the time.
By sliding well out of the world’s top 50, Fowler rendered himself ineligible for this year’s Masters, making for his first missed major since 2010. He is also in danger of falling short of the field for the U.S. Open, which will be staged later this month at Torrey Pines in San Diego, approximately an hour south of where Fowler grew up.
To ensure an automatic spot in the U.S. Open and avoid having to go through a 36-hole qualifying tournament on Monday, Fowler must leap into a top-60 world ranking by the end of this weekend. That would probably require a top-two finish at the Memorial (per the AP), after he moved up to 101st with his performance at the PGA Championship.
Even with the improved vision, Fowler does not appear to be a good bet to become the winner or runner-up at Muirfield Village, but he indicated Thursday that he is prepared to take the far less glamorous route to the U.S. Open.
“I’ve done it before, been there a handful of times,” Fowler told reporters. “So we’ve got a tee time on Monday — let’s go qualify and get our spot at Torrey Pines.”
Read more: