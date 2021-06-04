In a lot of ways, the first division winner — in 2012 — reintroduced baseball to a city that had gone more than three decades without it. Back then, there was so much about which to get excited — not just the new feelings that team delivered but the promise beyond that October. Of that team’s eight regular position players, top four starting pitchers and two most important relievers — roughly, its 14 most important pieces — none were due to be free agents that fall. Only left fielder Michael Morse was a free agent even a year later.