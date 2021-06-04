Washington will leave Richmond Aug. 1 and hold the remainder of its camp at its Ashburn, Va., headquarters, where the practice fields were recently renovated.
After reaching an agreement with the Richmond Economic Development Authority in 2012, Washington held its training camp at the Bon Secours Training Center for seven seasons before the pandemic hit last year and the NFL mandated teams stay at their own facilities to reduce the spread of the virus. Workouts that were previously open to fans were closed, and joint practices with other teams were prohibited.
Because of the mandate, the final year of Washington’s agreement with Richmond was rolled over to 2021. But a return never seemed certain.
With vaccination rates on the rise, the NFL has begun to ease its covid-19 protocols and has seemed to emphasize its desire for a normal season — or as close to normal as it can get. The league informed teams in May that nearly every stadium, including FedEx Field, received approval for full stadium capacity, beginning in August with preseason. The NFL also allowed teams to hold camps off-site again, but they must submit infectious-disease emergency response (IDER) plans that detail how they will adhere to the league’s protocols.
Barring a change to the acclimation period, the NFL collective bargaining agreement stipulates that the first day of training camp — which is July 27 for 29 of the 32 NFL teams this year, including Washington — can be used for physical examinations, classroom instruction and conditioning tests, but no other on-field work. Teams cannot hold fully padded practices until the seventh day of camp, following a mandatory day off.
The Washington Football Team’s original eight-year deal with Richmond was initially hailed as a boon for the city. An influx of tourists was expected to boost the economy and generate revenue to offset the rental fees and the $10 million to build the facility. But the deal was skewed and quickly left city officials frustrated. The city not only covered the cost of the facility, but also made annual payments to the team to offset some of the expenses of moving camp to Richmond.
Tensions between the team and city were alleviated some in 2019, when the sides mutually agreed to end the city’s in-kind payments so it could help fund a small business loan program.
“My hang-up from day one has always been I just don’t believe that the city should be in the business of paying a top-20 franchise in the world, in terms of wealth, some sort of stipend. I just don’t believe in that,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who took office in 2016, said in a recent interview with ESPN Richmond. “I think with that being settled, I believe that we can have a good time where they can come back to the city, and the fans in the area can actually come and visit one of their favorite teams.”
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the team will rent out the facility for $100,000.
Over the years, Washington has generally preferred off-site training camps, spending more than 30 seasons hosting it at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., before moving to Frostburg (Md.) State University, from 1995-99. In Daniel Snyder’s 22 years of owning the team, Washington stayed local for camp in three different stretches — in 2000, from 2003-12 and 2020.
“I have done it both ways where I have done camp from home or gone on the road,” Coach Ron Rivera said during rookie minicamp in May. “I think both have their merits and both have their challenges.
“Because you have got the guys and they’re away from specific distractions, it’s an opportunity to bond a little bit more as a team. It is also a chance to reach out to a different part of your fan base. Gets the guys traveling a bit … and you don’t tear up your practice fields.”
The Carolina Panthers, whom Rivera coached for nine seasons (2011-19) before joining Washington, held camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., for 25 consecutive seasons — since the team’s inception in 1995 — before the pandemic.
No decision has been made on where Washington will hold camp in 2022.
The team will open its preseason at New England on Thursday, Aug. 12 (7:30 p.m.), then host the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 20 (8 p.m.) and the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 28 (6 p.m.). Washington begins the regular season Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field.