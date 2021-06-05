His departure, termed a mutual decision, came one day after the Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in six games. Stotts had one guaranteed year remaining on a contract extension that he signed in 2019.
“This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it’s in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction,” Blazers President Neil Olshey said in a statement, hailing Stotts for his “integrity, professionalism and consistency.”
Known as one of the league’s sharpest offensive coaches, the mild-mannered Stotts arrived as an unheralded hire in 2012 and was tasked with guiding the development of Damian Lillard. In Stotts’s system, which encouraged heavy doses of three-point shooting, Lillard emerged as a franchise player and a perennial all-star. With Lillard at the helm, the Blazers consistently ranked among the league’s best offenses.
Defense, however, was a different story. Portland ranked second-to-last in defensive efficiency this season, its third consecutive season with a below-average ranking. The Blazers conceded 120.8 points per game to the Denver Nuggets, who were without Jamal Murray and Will Barton because of injuries. Stotts was often forced to manage significant injuries to key starters and to construct lineups around several weak individual defenders, but a lack of progress on that end surely influenced Portland’s decision to change course.
“We didn’t win a championship,” Lillard said Thursday. “Obviously, where we are now isn’t good enough. I don’t know what a shake-up looks like or what changes will be made or could be made. As is, it wasn’t good enough. We came up short against a team without their starting point guard and shooting guard. ... Where we are isn’t good enough to win a championship if it’s not good enough for us to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players not on the floor.”
Stotts finished with the second-most regular season wins in franchise history, trailing only Jack Ramsay (453). Before his time in Portland, Stotts coached the Atlanta Hawks from 2002 to 2004 and the Milwaukee Bucks from 2005 to 2007 with additional stints as an assistant with the Seattle SuperSonics, Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
Portland’s coaching job is the second to open this week after the Boston Celtics promoted Brad Stevens to the front office following Danny Ainge’s departure. Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni are among the candidates to be linked to the Blazers’ opening.