This year, Bernhardt set Maryland single-season records for goals (71) and points (99) as he secured school records in career goals (202) and career points (290). The unanimous Big Ten offensive player of the year led the country with 4.6 goals and 6.27 points per game. Bernhardt paced the Terps’ prolific offense, which averaged 15.9 goals and powered Maryland to a 15-0 start. The Terps suffered their first loss of the season in Monday’s national title game, a 17-16 victory for Virginia.
En route to Maryland’s Big Ten tournament title, Bernhardt scored a career-high eight goals in a semifinal win over Michigan. After scoring two goals against Johns Hopkins in the final, he was named the tournament MVP.
Bernhardt followed in the path of his older brothers, Jake and Jesse, when he joined the Terps. Jesse is now an assistant coach at Maryland, and Jake is an assistant at Vermont, which Maryland defeated in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Bernhardt was a standout triple-option quarterback in high school, and he plans to pursue college football opportunities this fall.
Boston College’s Charlotte North won the Tewaaraton Award on the women’s side. North, a senior attacker, scored an NCAA record 102 goals this season. Maryland defender Lizzie Colson, who led the nation with 49 caused turnovers, was a finalist, as were North Carolina goalie Taylor Moreno, North Carolina attacker Jamie Ortega and Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane.
