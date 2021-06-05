“I’m very disappointed in having to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament,” Rahm later said in a statement posted to Twitter. “This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people. I’m very thankful that my family and I are all OK. I will take all of the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.”