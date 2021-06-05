Shingler worked at South Carolina for five seasons and was part of its staff when the Gamecocks reached the 2017 Final Four. Shingler has ties to the D.C. area; he’s from Bladensburg, Md., just a couple of miles from Maryland’s campus, and previously worked at Towson and Morgan State. After playing point guard at St. Augustine’s College from 2001-05, he coached at Bladensburg High and for D.C. Assault on the AAU circuit. Shingler’s expected hiring at Maryland was first reported by 247 Sports.
Ranson was a key recruiter for Maryland, bringing in some of the team’s best players in recent years, including Baltimore natives Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell. Ranson, who had been on Maryland’s staff since 2010, also recruited both Baltimore natives who will be freshmen in the upcoming season: forward Julian Reese and guard Ike Cornish, both four-star recruits.
Head coach Mark Turgeon now has two new assistants on his staff entering the 2021-22 campaign. He previously hired Danny Manning, the former Wake Forest head coach and one of Turgeon’s teammates at Kansas, to fill the void left by DeAndre Haynes, who had been with the program for two seasons before taking a job at Marquette.
Former director of basketball operations Mark Bialkoski had also left Maryland for his first assistant coaching job at East Tennessee State, prompting Turgeon to elevate video coordinator Greg Manning Jr. to that position. Maryland also recently announced that Brenton Petty will be the new video coordinator. Petty was previously a graduate assistant for the Terps and most recently worked as a basketball operations assistant for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.
Maryland is projected to be a top-15 team this season, and Turgeon brought in a pair of transfers expected to start immediately — center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown and point guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island. Those players fill the voids that gave Maryland the most trouble last season, when the Terps reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Players recently returned to campus for summer workouts, and Maryland is still waiting for Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins to announce whether they will play their senior seasons for the Terps. Neither is projected to be selected in the NBA draft.
