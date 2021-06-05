Hines-Allen and Atkins put on a show by scoring 13 straight points to tie it, but that wasn’t enough. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson made two clinching free throws and then got a last-play steal to seal the Las Vegas Aces’ 96-93 victory at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
“We’re a team that, once this clicks, we’re a scary f---ing team, and you can print that,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “We are a scary team that really is unguardable at times, and once everything clicks and we’re on the same page, we’re going to be a really, really scary team because we can back it up on the defensive end, too.”
There was a feel of both frustration and satisfaction from the Mystics (2-5) after the game. They led by 11 in the second quarter but let the Aces (7-3) get within one point at halftime. Things took a turn for the worse for the Mystics in the third quarter, and Las Vegas opened the fourth on a 12-2 run to grab a 90-77 lead with 4:11 remaining.
That’s when Hines-Allen and Atkins took over. Hines-Allen hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc, then Atkins made two in a row. Hines-Allen then converted four free throws to tie the score at 90.
But Washington could not close it out. Wilson put back an offensive rebound and Kelsey Plum connected on two free throws for the Aces. Atkins hit another three-pointer with five seconds remaining to make it 94-93, but Wilson made a pair of free throws and then picked off a Tina Charles pass as the Mystics tried to get one last shot.
“We’re getting better little by little,” said Atkins, who had a career-high 29 points. “I’m honestly tired of coming in here and saying we’re getting better, we’re getting better. But it’s true. I didn’t realize [the career high]; I’m not going to lie to you. I did miss two free throws. My mom is going to be mad about that. But it’s just a matter of trying to get us a win and trying to hunt my shots. That’s something I have to learn as the type of player I am and my skill set.”
Hines-Allen scored a game-high 32 points to go with 13 rebounds in her best game since she returned to the team after playing in France.
“I felt good,” she said. “I already knew that I was going to try to attack the rim, attack the bigs and not settle for jump shots because the previous games I was settling for a jump shot like I’m a three-point shooter. So I had to get back to what works for me, really, and that’s attacking the rim and getting points in the paint.”
Charles was swarmed in the second half, and she finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Cloud’s shooting slump continued: She went 1 for 6 for four points but handed out 11 assists.
The Aces’ Liz Cambage overcame a slow start and was just too big for Washington as she tallied a team-high 24 points and added 11 rebounds. Wilson was kept in check for much of the game as she shot 3 for 14. She finished with 15 points and added a game-high 15 rebounds. Every Las Vegas starter scored in double figures: Jackie Young scored 22 points, Riquna Williams added 20, and Chelsea Gray chipped in 11.
Washington, which entered the game last in the WNBA in field goal percentage, started strong, scoring 57 points in the first two quarters for its highest-scoring half of the season. The Mystics were playing their first game in eight days and had spent the week off trying to get on the same page offensively. Coach Mike Thibault has lamented a lack of communication and chemistry on that end of the floor, but he said he saw improvement Saturday.
“It’s a shame to waste such a great effort with kind of just not understanding what we needed to do to keep going in the second half,” said Thibault, whose team had 32 points in the paint, all in the opening half. “I’m happy with the effort to come back, but we’re learning the hard way right now in some ways.”
The Mystics wore their Rebel edition jerseys, which feature the text of the 19th Amendment, for the first time and sported orange T-shirts during warmups to raise awareness of gun violence. A video shown at halftime depicted a young girl’s journey after a friend was the victim of gun violence.
“It’s important,” Atkins said. “It’s not just a fad. It’s not something we’re just talking about. It’s something that we live every single day. We’re part of this community, and we’re part of the community back home. It’s not a matter of us just being like, ‘Oh, we should wear this shirt today.’ We live this stuff every single day. We have friends, family who have been affected by gun violence. So it’s not just about a T-shirt.”
