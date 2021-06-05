But there are nine innings and 27 outs and thus a lot of opportunities that the Washington Nationals aren’t taking. For the first six innings of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, their only hit was a single by pitcher Joe Ross. Once it got to the eighth and reliever José Alvarado mowed through Avila, Robles and Zimmerman with his triple-digit sinker, they were behind because their bats had failed for most of the afternoon and Ross had been tagged for four unearned runs (including a three-run homer by Andrew McCutchen) in the fourth.
The game didn’t all boil down to those three at-bats in the eighth, right in order, after Josh Bell had homered and cut the deficit to 4-2. But it did basically end there, with a thud.
“It comes back to the offense — it really does,” Manager Dave Martinez said of why a few mistakes were enough to bury his club. “When you’re scoring two runs a game, the mistakes become magnified. That’s what is kind of happening right now. Once again, our offense, we need to get going. We need to start hitting with runners on base. That’s part of the game. We got to score more runs than the other guys at the end of the day.”
It was Ross’s day before it slipped away from him. He singled in the third, and his batting average is now .333 in 18 at-bats. The Nationals did score that inning, helped by Phillies second baseman Jean Segura letting a hard grounder through his legs. Juan Soto smacked it 104.4 mph, straight at Segura and good for a rally-killing double play ball. But it instead trickled to right-center, and shortstop Trea Turner wheeled home.
Phillies starter Spencer Howard was already hooked for reliever Ranger Suárez because Howard, a top prospect, had his velocity dip in the second inning and lost his command. Ross, though, had retired 20 straight batters going back to his start in Atlanta on Monday. That became 21 when Odúbel Herrera chopped a first-pitch, middle-middle sinker to third to begin the fourth. Then the frame turned sideways.
Segura slapped an 0-2 slider toward Bell at first. Bell had plenty of time to field it, take a step and flip to Ross, who was already charging to the bag, glove in the air. But Bell booted it, knocking the ball between his legs, and Segura was safe on the error. Ross plunked the next batter, Bryce Harper, with a slider that clipped Harper’s back foot. Rhys Hoskins knotted the score with a 64.1-mph single — a legitimate flare — that found space between Turner and left fielder Kyle Schwarber.
At that point, it was fair to push blame at Bell instead of Ross. The right-hander got J.T. Realmuto to pop out to second, leaving him one out from escaping. But then he hung a first-pitch slider, and McCutchen pulled it over the wall.
“Obviously you want to make errors when you’re up 15 runs,” Bell said. “I knew I was probably going to make an error at one point or another, but it was just tough watching what unfolded and knowing what Joe had going. ... It definitely stunk. I’m at first base, like, ‘Please, groundball double play, groundball double play.’ It didn’t work out. It was just tough luck.”
And that called for an immediate dance with revisionist history. If Ross beats McCutchen and strands Harper and Hoskins on first and third, the inning is a blip, not something that defines his outing. But Bell’s error, his first of the season, gave the Phillies their first base runner and made all four runs unearned because McCutchen never bats if Bell makes the routine play.
So one reading of Ross’s afternoon is that he was burned by Bell, softening other concerns. Another is that, when asked to limit damage, Ross couldn’t. The latter places a heavier emphasis on McCutchen crushing a sitting-duck slider for his 10th shot of the year. Ross has allowed at least one homer in eight of his 11 appearances in 2021. He threw six innings Saturday, yielding three hits, striking out four and walking two on 92 pitches.
“I feel like I was one pitch away from being very good,” Ross said. “Obviously [with] two outs there, the three-run homer is not what I’m trying to do. But other than that, I feel like I threw the ball really well.”
When he exited, the offense already had wasted a handful of outs and chances. The Nationals finished with four hits, went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Suárez stretched a scoreless innings streak to 12⅓. Relievers Archie Bradley, Sam Coonrod, Alvarado and Connor Brogdon handled the final four frames. The Nationals have played 55 times and have scored more runs per game than only the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Saturday, that again showed.
