But there are nine innings and 27 outs and thus a lot of opportunities that the Washington Nationals aren’t taking. For the first six innings of a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, their only hit was a single by pitcher Joe Ross. Once it got to the eighth and reliever José Alvarado mowed through Avila, Robles and Zimmerman with his triple-digit sinker, they were behind because their bats had failed for most of the afternoon and Ross had been tagged for four unearned runs (including a three-run homer by Andrew McCutchen) in the fourth.