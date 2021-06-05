He has, therefore, been something of a test case for how the Rays’ use of openers and those who follow them can affect the players’ ability to monetize their success in arbitration. Because those hearings often rely on traditional statistics and comparisons to other players, Yarbrough’s experience often serves as the prime example of how the Rays’ approach to pitcher usage can limit pitchers’ ability to accumulate more traditional stats and, therefore, make those players more affordable. Yarbrough, 29, lost his hearing with the Rays this winter and will make $2.3 million in his fourth full big league season.