The Sooners scored single runs in the first, second and fourth inning off Alexander to take a 3-0 lead before the Dukes rallied. Oklahoma starter Shannon Saile, who suffered her first career loss in Thursday’s upset, pitched around multiple base runners in each of the first three innings before the Dukes broke through. After an error and a walk put two runners on with two outs in the fourth, shortstop Sara Jubas drilled a three-run homer to left-center to tie the score.