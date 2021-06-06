Unseeded James Madison, in its first Women’s College World Series appearance, beat the Sooners in extra innings Thursday before topping fifth-seeded Oklahoma State on Friday to give itself two chances to advance. But the Sooners broke through Sunday against Dukes ace Odicci Alexander, who recorded just her second loss of the season.
“Oklahoma does have a tough offense,” Alexander said. “Facing them twice, I knew it was going to be hard. I knew they were going to put balls in play. They kind of just strung their hits together more than we did.”
The Sooners (53-3) and Dukes (41-3) were tied at 3 entering the seventh before second baseman Tiare Jennings hit a double with no outs that scored Rylie Boone, who had opened the inning with a bunt single. After Alexander struck out Jocelyn Alo swinging for the first out, Sooners catcher Kinzie Hansen followed with a two-run homer to center field to break the game open.
Alexander had been key in the Dukes’ first two games, earning complete game wins and throwing a total of 224 pitches. She tossed 118 more Sunday but allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks.
The Sooners scored single runs in the first, second and fourth inning off Alexander to take a 3-0 lead before the Dukes rallied. Oklahoma starter Shannon Saile, who suffered her first career loss in Thursday’s upset, pitched around multiple base runners in each of the first three innings before the Dukes broke through. After an error and a walk put two runners on with two outs in the fourth, shortstop Sara Jubas drilled a three-run homer to left-center to tie the score.
Oklahoma left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo leaped near the fence, but the ball was already on its way over the wall. From the dugout, JMU players turned toward the crowd and cheered, pumping enthusiasm into the section of purple-clad fans who had been chanting Jubas’s name.
“Sara’s so clutch, so composed, and she loves that moment,” Coach Loren LaPorte said. “She always does really good for us in those moments. Super proud of her.”
Nicole May relieved Saile after the homer and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning to earn the win. The Dukes managed a pair of singles in the seventh to put the tying run at the plate with two outs, but May struck out Lynsey Meeks swinging on a full count to end it.
The Dukes ultimately outhit the Sooners, 8-7, but they left at least one runner on base in five of the seven innings after stranding two on in each of the first three.
JMU initially had a few hours — and ultimately a full day — to try to re-energize its offense before continuing its newly formed rivalry. The winner of Monday’s game will begin play in the championship series Tuesday.
