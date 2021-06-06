The trade was confirmed by both teams and is contingent upon Jones passing a physical. The Falcons will receive a second-round draft choice next year and a fourth-rounder in 2023. In addition to Jones, the Titans get a sixth-round selection in 2023.
Jones, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Falcons. He has 848 career catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. But he played only nine games in an injury-plagued 2020 season, and it had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that the Falcons would move on from their star receiver.
Jones said, “I’m outta there,” in a telephone conversation with “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe late last month on Fox Sports 1.
By waiting until after June 1 to complete the trade, the Falcons were able to spread the salary cap hit of Jones’s departure over multiple seasons. Jones has a salary of $15.3 million this season and would have counted just more than $23 million against the Falcons’ cap in 2021 if he’d stayed in Atlanta.
“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a written statement. “He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”
Robinson said he’d been in trade talks with Terry Fontenot, the Falcons’ first-year general manager, for two to three weeks.
“We had discussions really kind of back and forth for the last couple weeks,” Robinson said in a news conference Sunday. “It kind of picked up in intensity a little bit yesterday and then finally found some closure this morning on it and [were] able to agree to the terms on it.”
The Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were among the teams also linked to Jones in trade speculation. The Falcons were believed to have been seeking a first-round draft choice as compensation. The Titans were able to land him for less than that.
“I feel like we had a good football team coming into today and yesterday,” Robinson said. “… We bolstered it today by adding Julio.”
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and tailback Derrick Henry had lobbied publicly for Jones to be traded to Tennessee. Brown wrote Sunday on Twitter: “I need my commission from them recruiting videos.”
The Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency earlier this offseason. Now they have Jones to help quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempt to rev up the passing game to complement Henry, who is coming off the eighth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history.
“Derrick’s been a big part of our offense,” Robinson said. “That’s not going to change. The more pieces we can add around [Henry] to try to make defensive coordinators’ jobs harder, I think that’s part of our charge as a personnel staff.”