No judges scored the fight that went the full eight rounds, but Mayweather, after moving around the ring in the first two rounds collecting data on his opponent, clearly owned the final six rounds, landing almost at will against the far taller and heavier Paul, a social media sensation with more than 23 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.
“I had fun,” Mayweather said in the ring after the fight. “I’m not 21 anymore.”
At 44, Mayweather is 18 years Paul’s senior. He also was 35 pounds lighter, weighing 155 pounds, the heaviest of his boxing career. Still, his boxing acumen shone through especially during the later stages, when he allowed Paul to move forward before landing jabs that got through cleanly and with authority.
Mayweather’s best round was the fifth, when he landed a clean left hook, several straight rights and an uppercut that rocked Paul, who by then was barely able to lift his arms, with fatigue taking hold in humid conditions.
By the eighth round, there was a smattering of boos from fans who were expecting Mayweather to score a knockout. Winning in that manner, however, was never Mayweather’s specialty when he fought sanctioned bouts. His preference was to win with technical brilliance, something he did 50 times without losing.
Mayweather last fought a fight that counted in August 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts sensation Conor McGregor.
Paul, meantime, did well to go the distance against one of the all-time great champions, even though it was merely an exhibition. Paul entered with one professional fight and one as an amateur.
“He’s better than I expected,” Mayweather said. “I was surprised by him tonight.”
Round 8: No knockout for Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather did not try to end the fight in which he clearly was in control with a knockout, drawing a smattering of boos from the crowd. Still, Mayweather owned the final round of the exhibition.
Round 7: Mayweather in control
Things got a bit chippy in the middle of the round, with Mayweather pushing Paul’s head backward while on the ropes. Mayweaher remains firmly in charge, almost toying with Paul, whose balance is wobbly at best.
Round 6: Mayweather landing at will
Floyd Mayweather continued to land shots to the head of Logan Paul, whose had noticeable swelling above his left eye. Paul clearly is fatigued, barely able to lift his arms, much less get through Mayweather’s defense to land a punch.
Round 5: Mayweather continues to dominate
Floyd Mayweather landed virtually at will, including multiple straight rights to the head, a vicious left hook and repeated blows to the midsection. Paul allowed his arms to hang, making him little more than punching bag for Mayweather, who several times appeared close to dropping his opponent.
Round 4: Mayweather taking control
After a lackluster first two rounds, Floyd Mayweather began separating from Logan Paul with a series of straight rights to the head as well as landing to the body. Paul clearly is getting fatigued. Mayweather is barely breaking a sweat.
Round 3: Mayweather begins to assert himself
Floyd Mayweather connected with his best punches of the fight, including a left uppercut that backed up Logan Paul. Each time Paul moved foward, Mayweather used his jab to score, and to remind his opponent how difficult it is to get in close to the greatest fighter of his generation.
Round 2: Paul remains more active than Mayweather
Logan Paul continued to try to land a knockout blow, but Floyd Mayweather eluded his opponent’s best efforts while dancing around the ring. Mayweather didn’t provide much offense, instead allowing Paul to try to punch himself out early.
Logan Paul ends round one with a flurry
Logan Paul ended the first round with a flurry of punches, none of which landed cleanly against Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest defensive fighters in history. Still, Paul was far more active than the former five-division champion in the opening round.
Exhibition fight means exhibition rules
The exhibition fight will consist of eight rounds lasting three minutes each, with no judges, according to Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
After that, it gets a little interesting. There will be no official winner and there will be no judges ringside. However, a spokesperson for the department told ESPN that knockouts are not prohibited, with stoppages at the discretion of the referee.
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will each wear 10-ounce gloves and neither will wear headgear.
There is an enormous size difference between the two fighters. Paul is 6-foot-2 and officially weighed in at 189.5 pounds; Mayweather is 5-8 and weighed in at 155. Paul cannot weigh more than 190 pounds.
Although the fight is not officially sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission, one of its referees will work the bout.
Mayweather may be 50-0 as a pro (compared with Paul’s 0-1 record), but Paul wins the battle of the calendars — he’s 26; Mayweather is 18 years older.
Badou Jack makes quick work of Dervin Colina
Badou Jack was supposed to face Jean Pascal on Sunday night in a rematch of their 2019 clash in which Jack lost via split decision.
Instead, because of Pascal testing positive for a banned substance, Dervin Colina stepped in for the light heavyweight bout on the undercard of the exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.
Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) put a quick end to the proceedings, scoring a fourth-round technical knockout at 2:57 after knocking down his opponent for a third time, ending the match because of the Florida’s three knockdown rule.
Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) also was deducted two points for fouls, with referee Frank Santore Jr. warning his corner of a disqualification for a third foul.
Yes, that was Chad Ochocinco on the undercard
Chad Johnson, the fun-loving guy who changed his name to Chad Ochocinco during his NFL career, had a modest goal in his fight against Brian Maxwell on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard.
“My goal is to get out alive. I want my face still intact. I want my kids to still know it’s me,” he cracked to ESPN. “But I want to entertain. I don’t want to embarrass those who put the time and energy into me. People who are buying tickets, people that are showing up, I want them to leave and say, ‘I doubted Ocho, but to see him get in the ring, knowing that someone tried to kill [him], he put on one hell of a ... show.’ ”
Johnson survived, but he got a taste of the difference between boxing and football when he absorbed a wicked shot in the fourth and final round of the exhibition that sent the former Pro Bowl wide receiver to the mat.
Johnson did get up quickly following the knockdown, earning praise from Maxwell in the aftermath of the fight that had no judges. No winner was declared, although Maxwell, who also has fought in mixed martial arts matches, proclaimed he was ready to take the boxing world by storm.
“This is a one-time thing,” Johnson said (via SB Nation). “I’ve done some crazy things in life, and this is one to add and scratch off the bucket list. I’m coming in there to have fun and entertain.”
Johnson, 43, last played in the NFL in 2012, which is when he changed his name back from Ochocinco. Although the exhibition is a lark for him, he used boxing to help train for football season starting in high school.
“I wouldn’t step in the ring with [Jermell] Charlo or Canelo [Alvarez], but the opportunity presented itself to move around with somebody who has skills and has ring experience,” he told ESPN. “I felt I was in adequate enough shape and had enough background to do it. With huge amount of respect for combat sports, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
Jarrett Hurd loses to Luis Arias in upset
Jarrett Hurd was seeking a dominating performance in his quest to get back to championship form, but the former unified super welterweight champion from Accokeek, Md., instead produced a dud in losing via split decision to Luis Arias at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Two judges scored the fight for Arias, 97-93 and 96-93. A third judge awarded the decision to Hurd, 95-94, in the first sanctioned televised bout on the undercard of the main event exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.
Fighting for the first time since the death of his father in early March, Hurd was unable to use his considerable reach advantage, with Arias keeping the majority of the fight on the inside of the ring that became slick with rain blowing onto the canvas.
The slippery conditions led to Arias slipping in the ninth round, with referee Christopher Young awarding Hurd the knockdown. Arias was visibly upset at Young’s decision but finished the round strong, landing several right hands to Hurd’s head.
A notoriously slow starter, Hurd fell behind in the early rounds with a significantly flawed defensive stance, allowing Arias to routinely land overhand rights. Hurd never corrected his defensive shortcomings, and Aria took complete advantage.
In the seventh round, Hurd was warned for two low blows, but Arias nonetheless continued to come forward aggressively, scoring with power punches that had Hurd backtracking and regularly on on the ropes.
What the future holds for Hurd, once one of the sport’s most promising young fighters, remains unclear, but he’s a long way from anything resembling the champion who once held the WBA, IBF and IBO 154-pound belts.
Here’s how to watch the fight
The pay-per-view card in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time and is available for $49.99 for TV viewing or streaming on Showtime and Fanmio.
Why on earth would a fighter like Floyd Mayweather, whose last pro fight was against Conor McGregor 2017, want to fight Logan Paul? He claims to have as many as 100 million reasons for what he believes will be an easy fight.
Mayweather told TMZ Sports he has already banked “upwards of $30 million” on the buildup to the fight and thinks he could make at least $20 million more.
“Between $50 [million] and $100 [million],” Mayweather estimated.