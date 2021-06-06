PHILADELPHIA — How much could the Washington Nationals pack into 4 hours 26 minutes, you ask? They had a short wait for the home plate umpire to be replaced after he was struck in the mask by a foul ball in the first inning Sunday afternoon; had their starter, Austin Voth, exit once he was hit in the face by a fastball in the third, breaking his nose; allowed seven runs to score in their worst half-inning of their season; rallied for three runs in the sixth that were quickly erased by J.T. Realmuto’s homer off Tanner Rainey in the bottom half; then hung through a 20-minute delay when the protective netting snapped inside Citizens Bank Park, leaving players to pick it off their hats in each dugout.