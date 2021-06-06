“It was a crazy day,” Manager Dave Martinez said after what amounted to a 12-6 loss. “My mood really swung when I saw Voth get hit. From that moment on, I wasn’t happy.”
Vince Velasquez’s 90-mph fastball clipped Voth’s helmet before striking the left side of his face. Martinez said Voth would remain in Philadelphia on Sunday night to have his nose reset. The Nationals headed to Florida to rest Monday before facing the Tampa Bay Rays this week.
Otherwise, the low point of this defeat was the seven-run fourth, which began with the Nationals ahead 3-0. It was a mess that included second baseman Jordy Mercer dropping a popup in shallow right field; reliever Kyle Finnegan walking back-to-back hitters with the bases loaded; third baseman Starlin Castro fielding a grounder on his heels and throwing to second, where Alec Bohm already was sliding in safety; Brad Miller sprinting home on a third-strike wild pitch that shot away from catcher Alex Avila; and a two-run single for Odúbel Herrera to cap the damage, one of only three hits in the frame.
It was a stream of miscues and breaks that, in sum, dropped the Nationals to 24-32. The offense almost doubled its average output and was not backed by the gloves or arms. It is hard, at this point of a one-step-forward, three-steps-back kind of season — and at the end of a series loss to a division rival — to find totally fresh ways to slip. But here that was in Game 56.
“We had the lead, and typically when we have a lead like that, we feel pretty good about it,” Martinez said, nodding to how, in a twist, the inconsistent bats were not the problem. “It just didn’t happen tonight.”
And yet so much did. Relievers Sam Clay, Finnegan and Paolo Espino each recorded an out in that seven-run fourth. The Nationals used a group of relievers Sunday because Erick Fedde wasn’t ready to take Stephen Strasburg’s turn in the rotation but had their plans shaken when Voth went down.
Home plate umpire Brian O’Nora already had exited shortly after a foul ball flew straight at his mask in the first. He rushed to the Phillies’ dugout to throw up, and the whole crew followed. When they returned, play resumed with three umpires.
Voth then retired all six batters he faced, earning a plate appearance in the third. After he was hit, he was able to walk off on his own while holding a towel to stop the bleeding from his nose. A batter earlier, Victor Robles was plunked in the left forearm by a very similar pitch from Velasquez. Trea Turner and Juan Soto followed with back-to-back singles, putting the Nationals up 1-0. But even with bases loaded and no outs, that was the only run they scored in the inning. Josh Bell stuck out, swinging at two fastballs outside the zone, and Kyle Schwarber did the same. Castro ended the threat with a popout behind first base.
“When the guy in front of you is having a rough at-bat, you just sometimes go up there and try to do it all by yourself,” Castro said. “That’s when we try to do a little too much.”
The Nationals entered with a major league-worst .484 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with the bases juiced. That number then slid in the wrong direction. They added two runs in the fourth, thanks to a double by Mercer, an RBI double by Robles and a throwing error by Phillies catcher Realmuto that allowed Robles to score after he stole third. But that was soon erased by the disaster of a fourth — by the dropped popup, those back-to-back walks for Finnegan, the mental error for Castro and a spiked wild pitch.
On the popup, Mercer, Bell and Soto gave chase, only for Mercer to bobble it to the grass. Running forward from right field, Soto had the best angle to make the catch. The error loaded the bases, and Andrew McCutchen’s RBI single cracked the dam open.
On Castro’s miscue, he had time to fire home or perhaps rush to third, though he said he ruled out the latter option in a postgame video call with reporters. Castro did not, however, have time to throw out Bohm at second, though he tried and was a few beats late.
On the second bases-loaded walk, Finnegan was ahead to Bohm, a struggling hitter, and couldn’t get a fastball by him before Bohm laid off an errant slider and took his base. The inning put the Nationals in a deep hole, one they never filled, with a whole lot still to fix. They were frustrated, were worried about Voth, were eager to peel themselves off this rough performance, another rough performance, and …
“Then the net falls on our heads,” Martinez said. “That was the topper of the day right there.”