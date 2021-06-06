During their stays in Canada, teams will not be permitted to leave their designated bubble, which will include their hotel and the arena. There will be no shared facilities and no contact with the general public. Teams will arrive and depart Canada via private transportation.
“The National Hockey League is very appreciative of the decision by the Canadian government and the federal health officials to allow the Canadian team that advances to the Stanley Cup semifinals and, potentially, the final, to host games in their own rinks,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.
The NHL modified its regular season and postseason formats this season to delay cross-border travel as long as possible to comply with Canadian regulations. The league’s seven Canadian teams were placed in one division, and there was no interdivisional play during the regular season or the first two rounds of the playoffs. With the second round scheduled to conclude within the next week, a resolution was necessary before the semifinal round could begin.
The border exemption will allow the winner of the Montreal Canadiens-Winnipeg Jets series not only to play in the United States but also host the winner of the second-round playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.
Mendicino said the restrictions and the exemption announced Sunday were made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and had the approval of provincial and municipal public health officials.
“We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on both sides of the border,” Mendicino said in the statement. “We will not hesitate to take further public health measures where necessary.”
Beyond rare exceptions, the U.S.-Canada border has remained closed except for essential travel since the early days of the pandemic. In most cases, those traveling into Canada have been required to quarantine for 14 days.
The Canadian government has been tight on its restrictions and just started to allow fans into arenas during the postseason. The Quebec government allowed 2,500 fans at Canadiens postseason games, and Winnipeg let in 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers for the Jets’ past two games.
