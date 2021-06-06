And in the 64th, she delivered the critical moment in the Spirit’s home opener. All alone at her regular post on the left flank, she lofted a perfect cross into the box, where Ashley Hatch’s header gave the Spirit the lead. In the team’s first regular season match at Audi Field, O’Hara turned, raised her fists and shouted “Let’s go!” to the crowd in front of her.
The excitement was short-lived, however, leaving Washington with a tantalizing mix of emotions: The Spirit outplayed the National Women’s Soccer League’s first-place team for most of the afternoon, and yet it surrendered an equalizer three minutes after Hatch’s goal and ended up with a 1-1 draw.
“I think that we’ve kind of maybe started a rivalry with Orlando,” O’Hara said. “We’re both physical teams. I think they had more yellow cards than we did, so that shows how the game went in terms of the physicality. But that’s soccer.”
Washington (2-1-2) opened the regular season last month with an eerily similar 1-1 tie in Orlando, where Hatch scored in the 76th minute and then Alex Morgan equalized in the 84th. Then the Pride (3-0-2) won three straight games entering Sunday to move into first.
With a chance to tie Orlando atop the standings, the Spirit had plenty of reasons for optimism Sunday. Washington outshot the Pride, 21-9, and held a 6-2 edge in shots on goal, along with a slight advantage in possession (52 percent).
But for all of the Spirit’s defensive efforts, Taylor Kornieck still found enough space to sneak around her defender inside the 18-yard box in the 67th minute. When she slid a shot toward the left post, Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe was caught out of position and had no chance to deflect it wide.
“They’re still sitting top of the table after today,” O’Hara said. “… To go up on them and then give away a goal after we were up 1-0, I would say [this] feels more like a loss than a tie. But at the same time, early in the season, I’m really proud of the way we played, I’m excited for what we’re building here, and I can’t speak highly enough of the players on the field with me.”
Otherwise, the Spirit proved more than capable of contending, boosted by the announced crowd of 5,199.
“Today was awesome on the fan front,” midfielder Andi Sullivan said. “We had our huddle, and we jogged out, and then all of a sudden the fans started cheering. It was this collective moment, and it just brought me so much joy. It’s been a while since we had that and had that to that degree.”
O’Hara said she “was buzzing this morning heading to Audi Field,” and all afternoon her presence loomed large as one of the organization’s most important players.
She already had found herself as a main character in one of the game’s most tense moments — she said she probably will need stitches after the collision with Marta — as well as one of the most memorable. Finally, in about the 88th minute, she started to cramp, mired in the 90-plus-degree heat.
“She’s a warrior. She’s a fighter. She’s incredibly talented, and toward the end of the match she basically said: ‘Look, it’s not an injury, I’m cramping.’ She needed electrolytes,” Spirit Coach Richie Burke said.
Burke spoke with O’Hara during a stoppage near the Washington sideline and weighed the decision between making a sub for O’Hara and saving his last substitution break. “If you can go the last five, I’d appreciate it,” he said.
O’Hara stayed in. “She said, ‘Yeah, but I’m not just going to be bumming up and down the line,’ and I said, ‘That’s okay with me,’” Burke said. “‘Just keep playing some of those astute passes that you’ve got, and we’ll save the sub just in case we need it.'”
Sure enough, O’Hara sparked the Spirit again during seven minutes of stoppage time. Washington had one more chance in the box, one more throw-in near the corner and one more shot on goal but could not score. Orlando remained alone in first place, and the rivalry will play on.
Read more on Soccer: