That’s the easy part for Clark these days. Everything else is more difficult for an obsessive basketball player who can’t hoop. The Lisfranc injury was suffered late in a game, just trying to plant when Clark heard a pop and instantly knew the excruciating pain was no minor issue. This is the most significant injury of her career — the first to end a season and just her second surgery. Rehab has included strengthening the rest of her lower body — hip and core strength — before focusing on the foot. She is still wearing a boot, but is now able to put her full weight on that side of the body. Clark hasn’t worn a pair of shoes since mid-March, so she’s looking forward to the boot coming off in the upcoming weeks.