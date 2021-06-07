Reid, 36, was charged in April with a felony offense, and he could face up to seven years in prison if convicted. The son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid was placed by the team on administrative leave in February, and the Chiefs subsequently announced his contract expired and he was no longer a member of the organization.
According to Reid’s charging document, the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 4, when he was driving a Dodge Ram on an interstate’s entrance ramp not far from the Chiefs’ practice facility. He was said to have struck a pair of cars that had pulled to the side after a man’s Chevy Impala ran out of gas and a cousin arrived to help in a Chevy Traverse. An analysis of the Dodge Ram’s air bag control module, per prosecutors, showed Reid’s car was traveling 83.9 mph 1.9 seconds before it hit the Impala. Reid then was said to have swerved to the right and to the left before striking the Chevy Traverse at 67.7 mph.
Prosecutors said medical records listed Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl who was seated in the back of the Traverse, as having suffered injuries including severe traumatic brain injury, left parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas. According to a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Young, she was described in April as out of the hospital and undergoing physical therapy while unable to “walk, talk or eat like a normal 5-year-old.” An attorney for Young’s family, Tom Porto, said in April she requires a feeding tube and will “continue to endure this crash for the foreseeable future if not the rest of her life.”
Reid is accused of having a serum blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, above the legal limit of 0.08, approximately two hours after the crashes occurred. A search warrant executed three hours after the incident indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.072, per the charging document, and a concentration of 0.062 was indicated a half-hour later.
Reid told a police officer the night of the crashes that he was looking over his left shoulder to see where he could merge as he drove on the entrance ramp and that he did not see any lights on the Impala before he struck it. The officer “detected an odor of intoxicants and noted [Reid’s] eyes were bloodshot and red,” according to prosecutors.
On Monday, Reid and his attorney, J.R. Hobbs, waived a preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty. Claiming that a no-driving provision was “mistakenly” added to Reid’s bond terms, via the Kansas City Star, Agnelly ruled against a prosecutor’s request that Reid be indefinitely barred from driving, but she granted a request for an interlock device in Reid’s vehicle.
“We wish the defendant would’ve had an ignition interlock device installed on his car February 4, 2021, and maybe none of this would’ve ever happened,” Porto said Monday. “It’s too late for that now, however.”
Hobbs told The Washington Post via email, “We are satisfied with the court’s ruling.” He added “no further comment is appropriate at this time.”
Reid suffered a groin injury in the incident and required surgery. He did not travel with the Chiefs to Tampa for the Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid spent eight years on the Chiefs’ staff, the last two as a linebackers coach after holding other positions with the defensive unit.
In 2007, while out on bail in Pennsylvania following an incident of road rage in which he was accused of wielding a gun, Reid was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and with drug possession after he allegedly drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot. He pleaded guilty to those charges and completed a 15-month drug court program in 2009.
“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy,” an NFL spokesman said of Reid in April. “Following the completion of legal proceedings, we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”
Shortly after the Super Bowl loss, Andy Reid told reporters: “My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl fighting for her life. I can’t comment on it any more than I am here, so the questions you have, I am going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everyone involved in that.”