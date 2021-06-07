According to Reid’s charging document, the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 4, when he was driving a Dodge Ram on an interstate’s entrance ramp not far from the Chiefs’ practice facility. He was said to have struck a pair of cars that had pulled to the side after a man’s Chevy Impala ran out of gas and a cousin arrived to help in a Chevy Traverse. An analysis of the Dodge Ram’s air bag control module, per prosecutors, showed Reid’s car was traveling 83.9 mph 1.9 seconds before it hit the Impala. Reid then was said to have swerved to the right and to the left before striking the Chevy Traverse at 67.7 mph.