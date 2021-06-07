ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The last anyone in George Carter’s family recalled seeing him was 30 years ago, at his grandmother’s funeral near his hometown outside Buffalo. His old American Basketball Association teammates, such as those with whom he starred for the Washington Capitols in 1969, told me a couple of years ago they lost track of him after his seventh and final pro season in 1976. And despite more than one invitation from his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University, to be celebrated as one of its athletic heroes, he hadn’t returned to this plateau in western New York.