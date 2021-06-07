The Dukes had pushed the favorite to win the national championship to a Game 3 by staging an upset for the ages in the World Series opener, winning, 4-3, in eight innings Thursday behind Alexander’s six-hitter. She struck out nine in that one, including the 700th of her career, facing a historically potent Sooners lineup featuring the national player of the year, Jocelyn Alo, and the national freshman of the year, Tiare Jennings.