James is seeking approximately $10 million in lost salary for the 2021 season, which the grievance says was “fully guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap purposes,” and $5 million for the 2022 season. The grievance says “the fact that Claimant was injured during a football workout for Respondent while trying to stay safe during a global pandemic supports a finding that Claimant is entitled to his contractually guaranteed salary and a finding by the appropriate tribunal that the injury was not an NFI [non-football injury].”