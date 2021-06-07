The NFL sent a memo to teams last month saying that any injuries “sustained while a player is working out ‘on his own’ in a location other than an NFL facility are considered ‘Non-Football Injuries’ and are outside the scope of a typical skill, injury and [salary] cap guarantee” in players’ contracts.
“By contrast,” the NFL said in that memo, “injuries sustained by a player while working out at a club facility or as specifically authorized by his club are considered ‘Football-Related Injuries,’ ” entitling the player to “significant protections” that include payment of his salary.
The Broncos placed James on the non-football injury list, signaling their belief that he was not entitled to be paid, and subsequently released him last month.
James’s grievance says that he “was not working out on his own.” Instead, it contends, James “was working out as expressly and/or impliedly authorized and/or instructed by” the Broncos. The grievance, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, also says that James “was working out with other players on the team” and “mentoring” those younger players.
The NFL declined to comment on the grievance, which will be resolved by an arbitrator under the terms of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. The Broncos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The grievance was filed on James’s behalf by attorneys Mark J. Geragos and Ben Meiselas, who represented quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his grievance accusing the league and teams of colluding improperly to keep Kaepernick out of the NFL following his decision to kneel during the national anthem to draw attention to racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. That grievance and a related grievance by safety Eric Reid resulted in a settlement in February 2019, the terms of which were not disclosed.
The NFLPA’s level of involvement in James’s grievance was not immediately clear. The union declined to comment. The contentiousness between the league and the NFLPA over offseason workouts has eased while players on some teams have negotiated revised schedules and conditions for those workouts with their teams and coaches.
James’s grievance says the Broncos’ facilities “were not in compliance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 guidelines and/or restrictions” at the relevant time. Health risks related to the pandemic were among the reasons cited by the NFLPA for urging players to consider staying away from the voluntary offseason workouts at teams’ facilities. The NFL said its coronavirus protocols made teams’ facilities among the safest places in their communities.
James is seeking approximately $10 million in lost salary for the 2021 season, which the grievance says was “fully guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap purposes,” and $5 million for the 2022 season. The grievance says “the fact that Claimant was injured during a football workout for Respondent while trying to stay safe during a global pandemic supports a finding that Claimant is entitled to his contractually guaranteed salary and a finding by the appropriate tribunal that the injury was not an NFI [non-football injury].”