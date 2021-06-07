Jalen Ramsey: Okay, maybe he’s not a loser in fantasy (unless he has Ryan in his dynasty league), but the Los Angeles Rams cornerback certainly seemed pretty upset on Sunday. Noting the price Tennessee paid for Jones, Ramsey tweeted, “This is all it took for a generational guy & we were ‘out’ of the Julio sweepstakes!?” Rarely shy with his opinions, the cornerback added that his Rams could have been “unstoppable” with the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Sorry, Jalen, your squad will just have to make do with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee. Hmmm … now that I’m looking at it, do I really want to rank Ryan Tannehill above Matthew Stafford? I’ll go with “yes,” if only because the quality of Jones and Brown trumps the quantity most other teams can trot out. Tannehill was a big winner on Sunday, and while Brown did not fare quite so well in my rankings, he had all sorts of real-life reasons to be happy.