“It was never me trying to get out of my service commitment or trying to avoid my service commitment,” Kinley said. “When I came to the Naval Academy, I was well aware that I would have to serve five years. And truth be told, when I came to the Naval Academy … my focus was becoming the best leader I can be to serve our country. But the package was to delay my commission, so that I could fulfill this dream while I’m still young, still able, still healthy. And then whenever I got done playing, I was going to commission and fulfill my service for at least five years and maybe even beyond that, who knows how long.”