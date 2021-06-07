Three days earlier, Navy informed Kinley that his application to delay his five-year service commitment for the opportunity to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been denied. He had signed an undrafted free agent contract with the NFL team and played well during rookie minicamp, but that dream would end before it truly got started. Kinley is “hoping for a miracle” with a reversal of the ruling, but there is no appeal process.
So Kinley celebrated the lead-up to graduation with his classmates, listening to the congrats of many for getting the chance to play professional football while knowing the institution he loves wouldn’t permit him to do so. He presented Harris a gift after her commencement speech.
“I’m just going along with everything, trying to keep a smile on my face,” Kinley said. “Honestly, I’m not going to lie to you, graduation was a day I looked forward to all four years at the academy. But when I woke up that morning, that same sense of excitement wasn’t there.
“It’s not because I wasn’t excited to graduate and to commission and to serve the country, because it’s been one of my dreams and one of my goals. But I felt like somebody had snatched away a piece of me because it goes back to just all the hard work and all the adversity I had to overcome to get to that point. And for somebody to just be able to take that opportunity away from me, it just didn’t sit well, especially with no explanation.”
Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokesperson for the Naval Academy, did not respond to multiple messages.
Former president Donald Trump directed the Pentagon in 2019 to draft guidelines that gave service academy graduates a path to delay their service requirements to capitalize on the opportunity to play professional sports. Navy’s 2019 record-setting quarterback Malcolm Perry was approved and played last season on the Miami Dolphins.
West Point’s Jon Rhattigan (Seahawks), Air Force’s Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos) and George Silvanic (Rams) were all approved to delay their service, according to Ryan Williams-Jenkins, the co-founder of Kinley’s agency Divine Sports and Entertainment.
Kinley has every intention of fulfilling his obligations, and his ultimate goal is to run for president of the United States, but there is a limited window to chase that NFL dream.
“It was definitely a quick turn of events,” Kinley said, “given at three days to graduation and my whole course of life kind of changed unexpectedly.
“I pretty much didn’t get any explanation, any specific reasoning. It was just like (commandant of midshipmen Thomas Buchanan) denied it and then he informed me that there’s no appeal process. So, you kind of go from there, which is the part that I guess is troubling to me the most. I don’t really know why I was denied other than the fact that he wants me to serve immediately, I guess.”
Kinley served as captain of the football team and was the first football player to serve as class president at least since 1991. Barring a reversal, the political science major will finish his leave and return to Annapolis on June 28 until October. He then heads to Virginia for school for intelligence officers.
Kinley getting a contract with the Buccaneers was already unexpected, so time away from the team hurts his chances of making the final roster. The Bucs begin a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
Former U.S. defense secretary Mark T. Esper signed the memo that outlined the guidelines for the delayed service in 2019. According to the Associated Press, the memo states military service secretaries can nominate a graduate for a waiver if there “is a strong expectation that a Military Service Academy cadet or midshipman’s future professional sports employment will provide the DoD with significant favorable media exposure likely to enhance national level recruiting or public affairs missions.”
That aligns with Kinley’s plans, which included wanting to show that it’s possible to attend Navy, serve the country and develop leadership skills without having to give up on NFL aspirations.
“I tried to play my cards right,” Kinley said. “This is simply just wanting to set that example and I felt like this next phase and this next platform was going to be an even better chance to represent the Naval Academy. I mean, being a young Black man, the inspiration that that does for so many young African Americans in this country where hope is small. And I feel like that’s what’s hurting me most is I won’t have that opportunity in this way.”
Kinley said he won’t hold any grudges and still looks forward to being an officer. One goal doesn’t cancel out another. At a minimum, he’d just like an explanation of why he was denied while others were not. Kinley was adamant that his frustration and decision to go public was not an attempt to get out of serving.
“It was never me trying to get out of my service commitment or trying to avoid my service commitment,” Kinley said. “When I came to the Naval Academy, I was well aware that I would have to serve five years. And truth be told, when I came to the Naval Academy … my focus was becoming the best leader I can be to serve our country. But the package was to delay my commission, so that I could fulfill this dream while I’m still young, still able, still healthy. And then whenever I got done playing, I was going to commission and fulfill my service for at least five years and maybe even beyond that, who knows how long.”
