An even younger generation of under-25 stars has entered the mix too. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both shined in the Suns’ dismantling of the defending champions. Donovan Mitchell’s return from an ankle injury powered the Jazz to four straight wins after a Game 1 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. And Trae Young cooked the New York Knicks in the first round before helping the Hawks steal Game 1 on the road against the 76ers on Sunday. If Phoenix, Utah or Atlanta breaks through this season, the perception of their centerpieces could change dramatically, much like when Dwyane Wade won his first title with the Heat in 2006 at age 24.