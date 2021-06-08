The bottom of the order featured some of the top performances. In his first game since being activated off the bereavement list, Pat Valaika doubled twice and drove in three out of the eighth spot. Seven-hole hitter Maikel Franco matched Valaika’s RBI total with one swing, a three-run homer in the fifth inning that was only the sixth in Camden Yards history to reach the second deck in left field.
Seven players produced multiple hits for the Orioles (22-38), with Cedric Mullins hitting a pair of doubles and Freddy Galvis having another among his three hits as Baltimore doubled seven times.
The offensive outpouring negated an early 2-0 hole after New York’s Pete Alonso homered off Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) in the first.
After the next batter singled, Zimmermann settled down, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. A two-out walk in the fourth accounted for the only runner against him over that stretch.
After Zimmermann went five innings, Hunter Harvey and Tyler Wells allowed one hit and no runs between them over the next three frames. Travis Lakins Sr. gave up another Alonso homer in the ninth.
— Baltimore Sun