That increases the financial stakes just slightly as the stalemate between Rodgers and the Packers continues with no end immediately in sight. This is the first mandatory team function that Rodgers has skipped this offseason. But he already missed enough voluntary offseason workouts to forego a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract.
If Rodgers is absent from training camp, he would be subject to mandatory fines of $50,000 per day, which the Packers could not waive even if they wished to do so.
With Rodgers not on hand, the Packers could get a practice-field preview of how their offense would function with second-year quarterback Jordan Love in charge.
“Packers will never admit it, but they would be fine with Aaron skipping minicamp (and maybe some training camp),” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter. “When [Brett] Favre stayed in Mississippi those offseasons, we got to see Aaron run the team in the offseason, great evaluation period. The Packers now do the same with Love.”
Packers officials have said they don’t intend to trade Rodgers and are hopeful that the relationship can be repaired for him to rejoin the team.
“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” team president Mark Murphy wrote in an online column posted over the weekend on the Packers’ website. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”
The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers has been under scrutiny since the team used a first-round draft choice last year on Love, who remained on the bench throughout his rookie season while Rodgers secured his third MVP award. Rodgers said after the Packers lost the NFC championship game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in January that his future with the franchise was uncertain. Little seems to have changed since.
“With my situation, look, it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said during a televised interview on ESPN late last month. “I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. You know? And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.”
Rodgers served as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” in the spring and was vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, while the Packers were conducting voluntary offseason workouts. So his absence from the minicamp Tuesday should have come as a surprise to no one.
“It’s about character,” Rodgers said during last month’s ESPN appearance. “It’s about culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, the spill-out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people. And that’s the most important thing.”