On Tuesday, the start of Washington’s three-day mandatory minicamp, Young’s return ended the minor hubbub surrounding his absence for the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities. The 22-year-old was the only player to miss both workouts, but on Tuesday, he explained he had “a lot going on,” including a busy filming schedule with national brands such as Under Armour, eBay and “Family Feud.” He noted he was in and out of the building earlier this offseason and sent workout videos to strength coach Chad Englehardt to show the team he was still training hard.