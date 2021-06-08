“[Young is] going to be a very, very, very good football player over the years,” Leno said, adding that Young has a special feel for the game. “He’s just playing football. He’s not going out there with a plan, and if the plan doesn’t work, he’s thinking about it. No, he’s just playing ball. That’s the one thing that you always like to see in a young player who’s going to be one of the great defensive ends in the league.”