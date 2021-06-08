But the answer cannot come from the institutions. It can only come from looking at the personal. Does a talented scholarship cellist have to tell a dean if he made some money playing a gig? When Yo-Yo Ma was at Harvard, did he have to let the school decide whom he could play for, and for how much? Of course not. When Natalie Portman was at Harvard, did she have to disclose when she got a movie deal or what she was paid for a Star Wars role? No. Because those would been outrageous abuses; the school simply had no right.