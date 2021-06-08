Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Euro 2020 format?
Six groups of four teams will play one another in the opening round, with the first- and second-place teams in each group advancing to the 16-team knockout round. The remaining four berths in the round of 16 will go to the four best third-place teams based on standings points. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss, with tiebreakers involving goals scored and goal differential invoked if necessary.
Why is it still called Euro 2020?
UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, elected to keep the Euro 2020 name even though the tournament is taking place in 2021. “This decision allows UEFA to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960-2020),” the group announced.
Where will the Euro 2020 games be played?
Euro 2020 will take place in 11 cities all over Europe: London; Rome; Munich; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg; Budapest; Seville, Spain; Bucharest; Amsterdam; Glasgow; and Copenhagen.
This means one team in each group — Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany — will be playing all of their group-stage games at home.
Where is the Euro 2020 final?
Both the semifinals and the final will be staged at Wembley Stadium in London.
When is the Euro 2020 final?
The final will be held on July 11, while the semifinals will be held on July 6 and 7.
Will there be fans in the stands?
Yes, with stadiums filled to varying degrees of capacity. Budapest hopes to allow for a full stadium, while St. Petersburg and Baku hope to have their stadiums 50 percent filled. Other allowed capacities as of late May: Amsterdam (25 percent, or nearly 14,000 fans); Bucharest (25 percent, around 14,000); Copenhagen (33 percent, around 12,500); Glasgow (25 percent, nearly 13,000); London (25 percent, 22,500); Munich (20 percent, 14,000); Rome (25 percent, nearly 18,000); Seville (30 percent, 20,000).
A number of the venues that are hosting knockout-round games have said they hope to increase their allowed capacity as the tournament rolls on.
What teams are in Euro 2020?
Group A: Italy, Turkey, Wales, Switzerland.
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia.
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic.
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.
What is the schedule for Euro 2020?
Group A
June 11: Turkey vs. Italy in Rome (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 12: Wales vs. Switzerland in Baku (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 16: Turkey vs. Wales in Baku (noon, ESPN)
June 16: Italy vs. Switzerland in Rome (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 20: Italy vs. Wales in Rome (noon, ESPN2)
June 20: Switzerland vs. Turkey in Baku (noon, ESPN)
Group B
June 12: Denmark vs. Finland in Copenhagen (noon, ESPN)
June 12: Belgium vs. Russia in St. Petersburg (3 p.m., ABC)
June 16: Finland vs. Russia in St. Petersburg (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 17: Denmark vs. Belgium in Copenhagen (noon, ESPN)
June 21: Russia vs. Denmark in Copenhagen (3 p.m., ESPN2)
June 21: Finland vs. Belgium in St. Petersburg (3 p.m., ESPN)
Group C
June 13: Austria vs. North Macedonia in Bucharest (noon, ESPN)
June 13: Netherlands vs. Ukraine in Amsterdam (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 17: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia in Bucharest (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 17: Netherlands vs. Austria in Amsterdam (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 21: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands in Amsterdam (noon, ESPN)
June 21: Ukraine vs. Austria in Bucharest (noon, ESPN2)
Group D
June 13: England vs. Croatia in London (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 14: Scotland vs. Czech Republic in Glasgow (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 18: Croatia vs. Czech Republic in Glasgow (noon, ESPN)
June 18: England vs. Scotland in London (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 22: Croatia vs. Scotland in Glasgow (3 p.m., ESPN2)
June 22: England vs. Czech Republic in London (3 p.m., ESPN)
Group E
June 14: Poland vs. Slovakia in St. Petersburg (noon, ESPN)
June 14: Spain vs. Sweden in Seville (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 18: Sweden vs. Slovakia in St. Petersburg (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 19: Spain vs. Poland in Seville (3 p.m., ABC)
June 23: Slovakia vs. Spain in Seville (noon, ESPN)
June 23: Sweden vs. Poland in St. Petersburg (noon, ESPN2)
Group F
June 15: Hungary vs. Portugal in Budapest (noon, ESPN)
June 15: France vs. Germany in Munich (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 19: Hungary vs. France in Budapest (9 a.m., ESPN)
June 19: Portugal vs. Germany in Munich (noon, ESPN)
June 23: Portugal vs. France in Budapest (3 p.m., ESPN)
June 23: Germany vs. Hungary in Munich (3 p.m., ESPN2)
What is the knockout round schedule for Euro 2020?
Round of 16
June 26: 2A vs. 2B in Amsterdam
June 26: 1A vs. 2C in London
June 27: 1C vs. 3D/E/F in Budapest
June 27: 1B vs. 3A/D/E/F in Seville
June 28: 2D vs. 2E in Copenhagen
June 28: 1F vs. 3A/B/C in Bucharest
June 29: 1D vs. 2F in London
June 29: 1E vs. 3A/B/C/D in Glasgow
Quarterfinals
July 2: Two games, in St. Petersburg and Munich
July 3: Two games, in Baku and Rome
Semifinals
July 6 and July 7 in London
Final
July 11 in London