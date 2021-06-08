In another spring of showdowns matching national powers loaded with blue-chip recruits, Eldridge has emerged as an X-factor, a player who owns the edge in an area that nobody seems to be able to match — the faceoff.
“I’ve always thought of the faceoff as a critical part of the game, and that’s kind of my little niche,” Eldridge said. “I can hone [that] and help my team the best way that I possibly can every single day.”
No matter the competition, Eldridge’s dominance hasn’t wavered. With the Virginia commit in the circle, Prep won 10 of 11 faceoffs against Bullis in the Interstate Athletic Conference final, 22 of 26 against St. John’s in a Geico Nationals semifinal and 13 of 19 against Landon in the D.C. lacrosse semifinals Tuesday at Catholic University. That adds up to a success rate of 80.4 percent.
The Little Hoyas beat Landon, 10-7, on Tuesday to advance to Friday’s title game of the inaugural event, which pits teams from the IAC and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Eldridge made all the difference again Tuesday, giving the Little Hoyas an indispensable advantage in possessions. With 2:25 left in the first quarter, Prep tied the score at 2. Eldridge won the next faceoff, and the Little Hoyas took the lead 27 seconds later. Then Eldridge won another faceoff and his team scored again in 67 seconds to conclude a 3-0 run without loss of possession.
The Little Hoyas are so accustomed to maintaining possession after they score that senior midfielder Hugh Mullane said they have embraced “Make it, take it” as a rallying cry.
As important as he is, Eldridge is one of the more unheralded regulars on a team that ranks in the top 10 in the nation. He almost always takes the faceoff and then runs off the field until the next one. It’s a brief, grueling, often thankless task. But long ago, Eldridge “just fell in love with it and how much of an impact it can have on the game,” he said.
“He works very hard at his craft,” Coach Scott Urick said. “It’s important to him, and he puts a lot of time and energy and effort into it. He works with the best guys he can find and challenges himself as much as possible. And obviously there’s a lot of technique involved, and he’s got it down pretty good.”
Urick met his faceoff star two years ago, after Eldridge’s freshman year at Collegiate School in Richmond. Eldridge was looking to transfer, and he ended up at Prep, where he works tirelessly to master a valuable skill — and where his team would struggle to win without him.
“What you can’t really measure is heart,” Urick said. “The kid’s tough, and he plays his tail off. … That’s when some guts come into play, and some effort, and he certainly doesn’t come up short in either of those areas, either.”
In Tuesday’s second semifinal, St. John’s led DeMatha 6-1 before the game was halted because of lightning with 11:14 left in the third quarter. The teams will finish the game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
