But you could hardly blame James Lawrence, a 45-year-old Canadian American who lives in Lindon with his wife and five children, for not basking in it. He was in the middle of his 87th marathon in 87 days. And those marathons were all the final segments of full-distance triathlons, each made up of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. His shins had started hurting around Day 4, then that shin pain moved up to his knee, up to his hip and down into the other shin. His toenails had fallen off, regrown and fallen off again.