Loudoun United, which is owned by D.C. United, issued an apology to the unidentified Red Bulls player.
“Loudoun United FC would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the member of Red Bulls II who was subjected to this behavior,” it said in a statement, “and we will continue to work diligently to protect all players and guests from such abuse as we do not condone or tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment.”
Any fans later identified for being involved in “discriminatory chanting,” Loudoun United said, would be banned from future games.
The team and league said they interviewed coaches and players from both teams, fans and security personnel. They also reviewed the ESPN Plus footage and additional video.
The probe concluded that, “while no individual(s) were able to be identified as a part of the discriminatory chanting, Loudoun United FC did find that multiple guests” violated the code of conduct.
The code cites fighting, throwing objects, attempts to enter the field, political or inciting messages and disorderly behavior, including, “foul, sexist, racial, obscene or abusive language or gestures.” A D.C. United spokesman said, in this case, fans were guilty of disorderly behavior.
The USL sanctioned Loudoun United for a “lack of appropriate safety and security presence in the stands.” Those punishments included a fine and an order to increase security, according to the USL.
Loudoun United said it would take “significant measures” to increase security during matches and also develop more guidelines for supporters who attend events.
Segra Field, a 5,000-seat venue operated by D.C. United, opened in August 2019. It also hosts the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League and Old Glory DC, a men’s pro rugby squad.
The Spirit, which also plays at Audi Field in D.C., was scheduled to stage the first of five matches in Leesburg on May 26, but because of a dispute with D.C. United over stadium upgrades, the game against the Houston Dash was moved to Texas. The Spirit will make its Segra Field debut July 2.
Leesburg is also the future home of D.C. United’s training center, which, because of construction delays, will not open until this fall. Loudoun United and the Spirit will use the facility as well.
