“I don’t like them at all,” Martinez said of the Rays’ eight walks at Tropicana Field. “I want those guys to come in and throw strikes. They’re good; they’ve been good. All of a sudden now, we’re starting to walk guys. When you walk guys, runs are going to score — plain and simple. We saw that tonight again.”
Jon Lester, the Nationals’ starter, lasted only 3⅔ innings, a short outing that could be attributed, at least in part, to four walks. Reliever Wander Suero walked Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena to begin the fifth. Both of them scored, Meadows to give the Rays the lead, then Arozarena to pad it. Issuing eight walks is not totally egregious. Yet they stung more given the Nationals’ struggles with Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow and their inability to convert late chances.
In the seventh, Glasnow’s final inning, Josh Bell was thrown out trying to score from second base on Josh Harrison’s single to left. Bell, maybe the Nationals’ slowest runner, tried to slide to the inside of the plate to avoid a tag but was beaten by inches. Then the Nationals (24-33) stranded the bases loaded in the eighth after Ryan Thompson struck out Ryan Zimmerman on three pitches and Bell on four. Washington continues to have baseball’s worst offense with three men on.
“We’re supposed to get hits in those situations,” Zimmerman said before showing his unbending trust in this group of hitters. “I definitely think it’s a surprise that we need to do better as an offense.”
Martinez began the two-game series by jumbling his order. He batted Kyle Schwarber leadoff for the first time. He slid Starlin Castro, typically his fifth or sixth hitter, down to eighth. Thanks to American League rules, he could start Zimmerman at first base and Bell at designated hitter. Martinez was grasping for a spark.
Behind the decision to move Schwarber up, Martinez hoped he would give his teammates a good look at Glasnow, who has a high-90s fastball with a curve and new slider. Schwarber answered that call by seeing six pitches before striking out swinging in the first. He saw eight pitches before walking in the third, and Trea Turner followed with an RBI single that scored Castro and erased Manuel Margot’s first-inning leadoff homer. Then Schwarber saw eight more pitches before striking out looking to end the fifth.
Schwarber got three matchups with Glasnow, and Glasnow threw 22 of his first 78 pitches to that point in them. But the two strikeouts were part of Glasnow’s 11 in seven innings. He walked only one batter and logged 114 pitches (inducing 48 swings, which induced 24 whiffs). And after Margot homered on Lester’s fifth pitch, Lester was on a tightrope for the rest of his outing.
“Just a lot of balls. For whatever reason, just couldn’t find the strike zone with really anything,” Lester said. “Fell behind in counts, and once you kind of fall behind, you got to figure out a way to get back into counts, and I just wasn’t able to do that. So that was the high pitch count.”
Lester got away with a few pitches in the center of the zone. He leaned hard on his cutter, throwing it 33 times and showing a lack of feel for his sinker, change-up and curveball. Lester walked two in the second but was helped by catcher Yan Gomes throwing out Joey Wendle on an attempted steal. In the third, he yielded two singles but survived. In the fourth, he walked two more before Margot tapped a grounder down the first base line.
Zimmerman read it, sprang, then leaped, almost floating in the air, to make the grab. The bases were loaded again, but Zimmerman saved a run, perhaps two, and Lester was hooked at 91 pitches. Suero jogged in and, despite falling behind 3-1, got Yandy Díaz to pop out to center.
The tie held. And then the walks roared back.
Last time out: After a broken nose, a disastrous inning and a collapsed net, the Nationals lose to the Phillies
The worst were the two issued by Suero to start the fifth. Suero sent Meadows to first on an errant cutter. Arozarena skipped down the line after fouling off four cutters and watching a fifth land below the zone. Meadows soon scored on a Mike Brosseau blooper that was misplayed by Juan Soto, who let it bounce off the turf and over his head for a double. Arozarena scored on Mike Zunino’s single to center off Sam Clay, who added a walk to the final tally. Lester, Suero, Clay and Ryne Harper combined to throw 138 pitches in the first five innings, and the Nationals couldn’t recover.
“The whole thing magnifies when you’re not scoring runs,” Martinez said when asked if there was a common thread among the walks. “They are coming in there and they are trying not to give up any runs. But, hey, just throw strikes and let your defense play behind you.”
Martinez recently explained that, with their shoddy offense, the Nationals’ margin for error is razor thin. Harper held the two-run deficit intact with four outs between the fifth and sixth. Schwarber aided him with a highlight-reel catch in the fifth, leaning over the side wall in left with the bases loaded. But Washington’s dearth of production in critical spots puts a magnifying glass on every mistake.
That includes walks, which can drive a manager mad.
More from The Post: