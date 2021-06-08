The worst were the two issued by Suero to start the fifth. Suero sent Meadows to first on an errant cutter. Arozarena skipped down the line after fouling off four cutters and watching a fifth land below the zone. Meadows soon scored on a Mike Brosseau blooper that was misplayed by Juan Soto, who let it bounce off the turf and over his head for a double. Arozarena scored on Mike Zunino’s single to center off Sam Clay, who added a walk to the final tally. Lester, Suero, Clay and Ryne Harper combined to throw 138 pitches in the first five innings, and the Nationals couldn’t recover.