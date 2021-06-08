Jokic’s selection was widely anticipated for months. He spent the last two seasons of his six-year career working to dramatically improve his physique and conditioning, and this season, Jokic felt that he “started well” and that his early momentum “led me through the whole season.” By the end, he ranked first in Player Efficiency Rating, first in Win Shares and sixth in Real Plus-Minus, and his perfect track record of availability set him apart from early-season contenders like Embiid and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who were waylaid by long-term injuries.