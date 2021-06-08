Jokic claimed 91 first-place votes and won in a runaway, beating out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. Curry was the only other player to receive more than two first-place votes. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver informed Jokic of his selection via virtual video during a Nuggets team meeting Tuesday.
“I never thought I was going to do something big,” Jokic said. “[Winning MVP] doesn’t affect me that much, to be honest. When I see the list, of course there’s great names. It’s an honor. I never thought I would be on the list. It’s a surprise. I’d rather win a championship than win MVP.”
In many ways, Jokic stands apart historically from past winners. The three-time all-star became the first Nuggets player to ever win the award, and the first center to win it since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.
“Thank you,” O’Neal, the Hall of Fame player and TNT commentator told Jokic Tuesday. “Because of you, the big man is back.” Jokic later deflected credit, noting on a conference call that he is one of several big men, including Embiid and Antetokounmpo, who played at a high level this season.
As the 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft, Jokic also became the lowest-drafted player to be named MVP other than two-time winner Moses Malone, who went undrafted. Jokic became the third consecutive MVP winner to hail from outside the United States after Antetokounmpo won the award in 2019 and 2020, and is also the first player from the Balkans to claim the award.
“What an amazing accomplishment for an amazing individual,” Nuggets President Tim Connelly said in a statement. “Nikola has worked tirelessly to become the player that he is and we are unbelievably lucky to have him leading our franchise. He is an elite individual on and off the court who is surrounded by a loving and supportive family that have helped make this day possible.”
Jokic’s selection was widely anticipated for months. He spent the last two seasons of his six-year career working to dramatically improve his physique and conditioning, and this season, Jokic felt that he “started well” and that his early momentum “led me through the whole season.” By the end, he ranked first in Player Efficiency Rating, first in Win Shares and sixth in Real Plus-Minus, and his perfect track record of availability set him apart from early-season contenders like Embiid and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who were waylaid by long-term injuries.
“I’m so happy and respect so much the hard work and dedication that he’s put in to reach this point,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to coach Nikola his entire career, and to see his growth from a second-round pick trying to learn the NBA to a perennial All-Star and now the MVP is truly extraordinary. He deserves this honor, and I don’t take for granted getting to coach a player, and more importantly a person like Nikola.”
Long known for his creative passing ability, Jokic’s 8.3 assists per game ranked second all-time among centers, trailing only Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 8.6 in 1968. But his emergence as a more assertive scorer was crucial to Denver’s success during a rocky campaign that saw guard Jamal Murray lost to a season-ending injury and wing Michael Porter Jr. sidelined due to covid-19 health protocols. With Jokic in command, Denver ranked seventh in offense even though all his teammates except one — rookie guard Facundo Campazzo — missed at last 10 games each.
“When I came here, we weren’t that good,” Jokic said. “We had 30 wins. Every year, we had more wins and we were growing, getting better and better, even in the postseason. That’s something that’s really cool and it’s nice to be a Denver Nuggets fan right now.”
Jokic and the Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round. They trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the Western Conference semifinals, with Game 2 set for Wednesday.