As Mickelson tweeted the offer on Monday, Fowler was scrambling to go low in the second of two 18-hole qualifying rounds in Columbus, Ohio. A rain delay pushed Fowler’s final five holes to Tuesday, and it appeared at the time that he would likely need three birdies to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years.
As it turned out, Fowler needed to pull off that 3-under run just to get into what would be a five-man playoff for the final four qualifying berths, and he came agonizingly close to joining that group. After birdieing the 14th hole and parring the 15th, he had a solid look at an eagle at 16 but missed. Settling for birdie there, he needed one more, but missed from a reported 15 feet on 17. After flying the 18th green with his approach, Fowler’s chip came within a few inches of the cup.
“Another roll and it probably would have gone in,” Fowler said afterward. He also bemoaned the 73 he carded on Monday’s first set of 18 holes, which rendered his 66 for the next round not quite good enough.
“I’m obviously disappointed. I should have made it outright fairly easily,” Fowler said. “Not playing that well [in the first 18 holes] and to be close to a spot is a bummer. But I love where my game is at and where’s going. Looking at the big picture, there’s a lot of good things ahead.”
A five-time champion on the PGA Tour who has been ranked as high as fourth in the world, Fowler has not won since the Phoenix Open in February 2019. After missing seven cuts this season without a top-10 finish through May’s AT&T Byron Nelson, his world ranking plummeted to 128th. Fowler then finished tied for eighth at the PGA Championship — after needing an exemption to participate — and tied for 11th at last week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
That raised Fowler’s world ranking to 87th, which was still well short of the top-60 status required for automatic inclusion in the U.S. Open field. So he stuck around central Ohio only to suffer a near miss. Fowler even took part Tuesday in a 12-man playoff to become a second alternate, but England’s Ben Taylor earned that honor by holing out for an eagle on the first hole.
With his win last month at the PGA Championship, the 50-year-old Mickelson rocketed from 116th to 32nd in the world rankings. The victory gave him exemptions into the next five U.S. Opens, rendering unnecessary the special exemption he accepted earlier in May from a USGA eager to include one of the sport’s biggest stars, as well as a local hero, in the field at San Diego’s Torrey Pines.
“Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times,” Mickelson, who has finished runner-up in the tournament a record six times, said at the time. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I’m honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”
With a win, Mickelson would become just the sixth male golfer to complete a career Grand Slam. After assuring himself a shot at history with his stellar play in the PGA Championship, he agreed that Fowler would be a worthy beneficiary of his, as he put it, “no longer necessary” exemption.
