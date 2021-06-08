As it turned out, Fowler needed to pull off that 3-under run just to get into what would be a five-man playoff for the final four qualifying berths, and he came agonizingly close to joining that group. After birdieing the 14th hole and parring the 15th, he had a solid look at an eagle at 16 but missed. Settling for birdie there, he needed one more, but missed from a reported 15 feet on 17. After flying the 18th green with his approach, Fowler’s chip came within a few inches of the cup.